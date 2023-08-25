Before the final cutdown, Chiefs fans think the team will keep 3 quarterbacks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that most Kansas City fans think Chris Jones’ holdout will extend into the regular season.

Chris Jones’ holdout

Now that Kansas City’s star defensive tackle has held out all the way through training camp, just one in three Chiefs fans think that Jones and the team will work out a contract extension before the season opener a week from this Thursday.

The Chiefs’ primary backup quarterback

After both turned in really good games last Saturday, a thin majority of Kansas City fans think that third-year quarterback Shane Buechele — not 13th-year veteran Blaine Gabbert — will be the primary backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Quarterbacks on the roster

Meanwhile, four in five fans think that Gabbert will make the active roster — and therefore serve as the third “emergency” quarterback behind Buechele.

