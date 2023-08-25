Browns vs. Chiefs: How to watch preseason Week 3 matchup

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns in a preseason Week 3 matchup that will conclude the 2023 exhibition schedule for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network — and locally on KSHB/41.

Last season, the Chiefs had their second Super Bowl victory in four years. Winning the AFC West for the seventh straight season, Kansas City’s 14-3 record gave them the AFC’s first postseason seed. In the playoffs, Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth consecutive AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium to advance to Super Bowl LVII — and a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the Browns’ first season under head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020, they met the Chiefs in the Divisional round of the playoffs after winning their first postseason game since 1994. But in the two seasons since then, the team has managed records of just 8-9 and 7-10. Back for 2023, Stefanski will be joined by longtime defensive coordinator (and Detriot Lions head coach) Jim Schwartz.

Cleveland is hoping for big things from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed the whole 2021 season — and then 11 games of the 2022 season with a suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct policy. It will be the first time he’s appeared in Arrowhead since Week 1 of 2020, when the Houston Texans fell to the Chiefs 34-20. He is expected to be on the field for the Browns’ first couple of offensive drives.

It is less clear whether Chiefs quarterback (and reigning NFL MVP) Patrick Mahomes will play in the game. Speaking on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said that his starters might play “a little bit“ against the Browns — but even if other first-team players open the game, stars like Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce may remain on the sidelines. After last Saturday’s 38-10 preseason victory against the Arizona Cardinals, Reid and his coaching staff may be content with using this game to take a final, extended look at the many young players on its 90-man roster.

2023 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 Sun

Aug 13 @Saints Caesars Superdome

New Orleans Lost

26-24 Wk

2 Sat

Aug 19 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ Won

38-10 Wk

3 Sat

Aug 26 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB

12 p.m.