Andy Reid amongst the worst odds to win NFL Coach of the Year

Andy Reid cemented himself as a Hall of Fame coach with his second Super Bowl win when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Reid has coached in four Super Bowls, 10 conference championships and 38 playoff games with a 22-16 record.

Yet even with all those accolades, the head coach who is just four away from being fourth all-time for career wins is 31st in coach of the year odds — according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Todd Bowles is the only coach in the NFL with WORSE odds than Andy Reid to win Coach of the Year...



2 Rings, 4 SB appearances, 10 Conference Championships, 22-16 playoff record..



Madness. pic.twitter.com/5IxZIGMurw — Price Carter (@ArrowheadPrice) August 17, 2023

By now, most people are familiar with the fact that the “Coach of the Year” award is not what the title makes it seem. The award should be titled “Breakout Coach of the Year.” A quick review of some of the past winners will illustrate that the list is more about expectations than actual achievement.

In what world should Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders) and Matt Eberflus (Chicago Bears) have better odds at the only award the NFL hands out to coaches than Reid?

Of course, these odds are not surprising if you are familiar with the award and how it is handed out. However, the method by which this is decided is wholly broken.

Even removing any Chiefs’ bias, there are some great coaches like the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, the Buffalo Bills’ Sean McDermott and the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, who have never won the award. 2002 was the only year Reid was recognized as the NFL’s best coach, and that was just as his head coaching career began.

Great NFL coaches should not have to wait for their enshrinement in Canton to be recognized for their greatness. The NFL hands out numerous awards for players every year. Why is this not the case for head coaches?

If the NFL wants to celebrate new coaches, why not a rookie coach award? This would likely help maintain the integrity of the title “Coach of the Year.”

Reid should have better odds than he does.