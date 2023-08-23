The same 8 Chiefs missed Wednesday’s practice — but Andy Reid had good news on George Karlaftis

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs once again held an early practice session, attempting to avoid this week’s extreme heat in Kansas City.

According to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, the same eight players who did not practice on Tuesday were not practicing on Wednesday. Media members spotted cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) without a helmet on Tuesday, but he was not seen at the workout on Wednesday.

Out of practice for #Chiefs Wednesday: OL Nick Allegretti (shoulder), DT Matt Dickerson (toe), DT Chris Jones, CB Nic Jones (hand), DE George Karlaftis (sick), WR Nikko Remigio (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 23, 2023

Defensive end George Karlaftis was out sick for another day, with head coach Andy Reid clarifying that he has some “stomach issues that he’s working through.” Reid added that he expected Karlaftis back in the mix relatively quickly.

Defensive tackle Tershawn “Turk” Wharton was a full practice participant for second straight day — suggesting that he might have gotten past the knee swelling that kept him out of practice from August 11 through Monday.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (toe), offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (shoulder), wide receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (holdout) were also absent.

Dickerson’s turf toe kept him out of his third consecutive practice. Allegretti has now missed four sessions with his shoulder injury, Remigio was absent for his fifth practice with a shoulder dislocation and Nic Jones missed his sixth session after sustaining broken fingers in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Sneed missed his 14th consecutive practice with a sore knee, while Toney has now missed 19 practices since his knee surgery.

Jones has now failed to report for 34 days. He will accumulate a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every day he is absent through Sunday, September 3. He has also incurred almost $99,000 in fines by missing June’s mandatory minicamp — and did not earn his $500,000 workout bonus after failing to participate in the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program.

Jones’ holdout has now cost him just under $2.3 million.