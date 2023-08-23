Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones teases Week 8 arrival

The latest

Could we have to wait until week 8 to see Chris Jones?

Week 8 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) August 22, 2023

Ranking the pass-rushing groups of every NFL team | Yardbarker

15. Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs (55 sacks last year) have relied on Chris Jones to cover up inconsistencies elsewhere. Frank Clark did not deliver on his big-ticket contract, playoff success aside, and Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle now knows the team will depend on him to cover for two young D-ends (George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah) post-Clark. Jones has two 15.5-sack seasons on his resume and finished the year with a legit claim to Aaron Donald’s long-held D-tackle throne. The Chiefs may need a rental-type vet (Carlos Dunlap again?), with the young rushers developing and UFA signing Charles Omenihu banned for six games.

NFL stadium rankings: All 30 NFL venues from best to worst | The Athletic

6. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Team: Kansas City Chiefs Seating capacity: 76,416 Google review: 4.7 stars It would be tough to find a better game-day atmosphere. The tailgating scene is outstanding and the crowd noise during games is among the best in the league. The venue has aged well considering the Chiefs have been playing there since 1972.

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2023 NFL season: Saquon Barkley not a top-five running back? | NFL.com

27 - Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs · Year 2 2022 stats: 17 games | 170 att | 830 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 5 rush TDs | 13 rec | 130 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 2 fumbles lost A 2022 seventh-round pick, Pacheco carved out a nice little role down the stretch last season, averaging 13.6 carries, 69.2 rush yards and 84.3 scrimmage yards per game from Week 10 through the Super Bowl. He’s efficient, but the biggest factor playing against him is the Chiefs’ quarterback. When you have the league’s best player taking snaps, it’s hard to hand the ball off to someone else.

Grading all first-round picks after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason | PFF

PICK 31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH, KANSAS STATE PFF grade: 71.1 Snaps: 77 Anudike-Uzomah has played the most snaps of any first-round defensive player thus far in the preseason. He has fared well with six total pressures as a pass rusher and two solo stops as a run defender.

Good, bad, ugly from each NFL team’s Week 2 preseason game: Brock Purdy returns; veteran backup QBs struggle | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (defeated Arizona Cardinals 38-10) The good: The Chiefs are in good hands should anything happen to reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Obviously an injury to the NFL’s best player would be as a big of a deal as any. However against the worst roster in football, his backups Shane Buechele (105 passing yards on 10-of-10 passing, 15-yard rushing touchdown) and Blaine Gabbert (120 passing yards and two passing touchdowns on 7-of-8 passing) took care of business. The first-team defense also didn’t allow any points despite still missing 2022 First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. That’s a win. The bad and the ugly: Mahomes and the first-team offense didn’t have an explosion against the Cardinals despite playing the entire first quarter. Kansas City punted on each of its first two drives before Mahomes marched them down the field on a 10-play drive that ended with an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Justin Watson. Look, it’s the Super Bowl champions against the team most likely to end up with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There isn’t going to be much to nitpick.

Around the NFL

Titans CB Caleb Farley’s father dies in house explosion | ESPN

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said. Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the Lake Norman, North Carolina, house Tuesday morning, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management. First responders arrived at the house a few minutes after midnight Tuesday and found Christian Rogers, 25, exiting the collapsed structure, Greene said. Rogers, a friend of the family, was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with a concussion. He is “awake and alert,” Greene said, but has not yet been discharged from the hospital. Greene said gas must have accumulated over a long period of time and likely found its way to an ignition source, which caused the explosion. The blast, which local authorities have ruled accidental, originated in a bedroom and did not damage any surrounding homes.

Overreactions, reality checks from NFL preseason Week 2: Steelers have top 10 offense? Will Levis Titans’ QB2? | CBS Sports

Steelers will have a top 10 offense in the NFL this season Overreaction or reality: Reality The Steelers offense has been quite impressive in two preseason games, specifically Kenny Pickett (9 of 11, 113 yards, 2 TD, 149.0 rating). This unit has plenty of talent to supplement Pickett, starting with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson at wide receiver (Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin III backing them up). Pat Freiermuth is emerging into a very good tight end and Najee Harris is their starting running back with a highly productive No. 2 in Jaylen Warren. The offensive line is significantly better with the additions of Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones (who isn’t a starter yet). If Pickett keeps showing his progression consistently, this offense is going to significantly complement the defense.

Jason Kelce ‘cheap shot’ leads to brawl between Eagles, Colts | USA Today

Philadelphia Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce admitted it was his “cheap shot” that set off a fight during a Tuesday joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts that prompted an early end to the session between both teams. With the Eagles and Colts set to play in Philadelphia on Thursday in the teams’ preseason finale, both squads are going through joint practices at the Eagles’ facility. During Tuesday morning’s practice, Kelce took exception with Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin knocking Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell to the ground on consecutive snaps. After it happened the second time, Kelce came charging down the field and barreled into Franklin, setting off a brawl that emptied both sidelines. After the players were separated, both teams decided to end practice around 13 minutes before its scheduled conclusion. “I think tensions just got the better of me,” Kelce, a five-time All-Pro, said Tuesday after practice. “That certainly doesn’t belong out there on the field. And just a little bit of shame that it got to that level, that I did what I did ... . I think I didn’t handle things properly at the end.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: Shane Buechele, Blaine Gabbert battle for backup QB spot

Buechele impresses After the offense scored on the game’s third drive, it was Buechele — not Gabbert — who led the first-team offense back onto the field. It was the first time this season that Buechele played with the starting offensive line and a mix of first-team and second-team pass-catchers. He wasted little time going to a familiar target.

Buechele getting reps with the first offensive line. Very clean pocket, even when the edge on the left starts to work an inside move Donovan Smith keeps his hands tight and mirrors down the line. Space opens up on the left and Buechele shows off his athletic ability. pic.twitter.com/SjXyhkDjbL — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) August 20, 2023

When two cornerbacks are playing off the ball and there is one deep safety, there are plenty of chances for wide receivers to create separation — and that is exactly what Buechele’s former SMU teammate Rashee Rice does on this play. As Skyy Moore continues to take his route deep, Rice takes a hard jab step to the inside, freezing the corner in his tracks. Buechele reads the cut and starts to deliver the ball as Rice heads for the sideline where he has found the void in coverage. Buechele delivers a good ball — and with the other defensive backs deep downfield, Rice has room to pick up some yards after the catch.

A tweet to make you think

Long snappers deserve their own highlights too @J_Winchester41 pic.twitter.com/GQ8SadqKJE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 22, 2023

