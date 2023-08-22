During the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs let us know they considered Kadarius Toney to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. But just minutes into the first practice of training camp — in fact, while he was catching a punt during warmups — Toney partially tore the meniscus in one of his knees. Two days later, head coach Andy Reid announced that Toney had undergone a surgical procedure on his knee.

At that time, Reid said there was a “chance” that Toney would be ready to play for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on September 7. About 10 days later, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach joined the conversation, saying that “we feel pretty good” that Toney would be ready by then — but gave no indication whether the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder was part of that “we.”

That led to Tuesday morning when a reporter asked offensive coordinator Matt Nagy if the team had a contingency plan in case Toney cannot play in Week 1.

“You always have contingencies for so many different situations,” said Nagy. “We want to be able to prepare.

“[So] we just listen to whatever Rick Burkholder and coach Reid and Veach say. We have a plan for that — and then, you have to plan in many different ways so that you don’t get caught either way. You know what I mean?”

In case his listeners didn’t know what he meant, Nagy continued.

“So [if they say,] ‘Hey, he’s 100% full go,’ let’s go! We have that plan. But [if they say,] ‘He’s not ready’? OK. We’ve got that contingency plan.

“Whatever they tell us, we roll with [it]. That’s a part of coach Reid — and the staff that we have — just trying to make sure that we don’t get caught off-guard.”

So yes... if Toney is not ready to play, it appears the Chiefs have a contingency plan. But so far, we have no idea what it might be.

“I know Kadarius is working his tail off to get back,” concluded Nagy. “In the big picture, that’s what matters most.”