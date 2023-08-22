Tershawn Wharton back to work on Tuesday — but 7 Chiefs missed practice

After an indoor session on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs went back outside to run their second preseason practice on Tuesday morning, getting an early start to beat this week’s heat wave.

According to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, second-year defensive end George Karlaftis was among seven players missing from the session.

UPDATE 10:38 a.m. Arrowhead Time: The Chiefs announced that Karlaftis was ill on Tuesday.

Out of practice for #Chiefs Tuesday: OL Nick Allegretti (shoulder), DT Matt Dickerson (toe), DT Chris Jones, CB Nic Jones (hand), DE George Karlaftis, WR Nikko Remigio (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee)



Sneed there w/ no helmet, DT Turk Wharton back. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 22, 2023

There was also some good news on the defensive line. After missing five practices with a swollen knee, defensive tackle Tershawn “Turk” Wharton was a full practice participant for the first time since August 10.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (toe), offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (shoulder), wide receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (holdout) were also absent.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was once again present, but was without a helmet.

Dickerson’s turf toe kept him out of his second consecutive practice. Allegretti has now missed three with his shoulder injury, Remigio was absent for his fourth with a shoulder dislocation and Nic Jones missed his fifth session after sustaining broken fingers in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Sneed missed his 13th consecutive practice with a sore knee, while Toney has now missed 18 practices since his knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every preseason day he misses. Now that he’s missed 33 days, Jones’ preseason fines total $1.65 million. These $50,000 daily fines will continue for every day Jones does not report to the team through Sunday, September 3.

He has also incurred almost $99,000 in fines by missing June’s mandatory minicamp — and did not earn his $500,000 workout bonus after failing to participate in the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program.