9 Chiefs did not participate in Monday’s practice — but Isiah Pacheco was a ‘full go’

Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled up stakes at their training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, bound for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for their second preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Following Saturday night’s 38-10 victory in the desert, head coach Andy Reid said he had no injuries to reveal to reporters.

But according to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson was absent from Monday’s indoor practice at the team’s training facility at the Truman Sports Complex. After practice, Reid said Dickerson was dealing with a turf toe injury.

Out of practice for the Chiefs on Monday: OL Nick Allegretti (shoulder), DT Matt Dickerson, DT Chris Jones, CB Nic Jones (hand), WR Nikko Remigio (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), DT Turk Wharton (knee)



Sneed was there without a helmet. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 21, 2023

There was good news, though: running back Isiah Pacheco practiced in a regular red jersey, finally leaving the yellow “no contact” jersey behind. That is a good sign he will be ready to play before the season opener against the Detroit Lions on September 7 — and after practice, Reid said that Pacheco might even see some playing time against the Cleveland Browns in Saturday’s final preseason matchup.

First look at RB Isiah Pacheco in a red jersey. pic.twitter.com/Dy8jBioHcV — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Nick Allregretti (shoulder), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), wide receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee), defensive tackle Tershawn “Turk” Wharton (knee) — and defensive tackle Chris Jones (holdout) — were all absent.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was present but was without a helmet.

Wide receiver Kekoa Crawford — who had two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, but was absent from Thursday’s practice with an unspecified injury and did not play against the Cardinals on Saturday — was also absent.

We have learned that Crawford has been waived from the team — and former University of Albany wide receiver Juwan Green has been signed to the roster. Green has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions, the Tennessee Titans and the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons — but has never been active for an NFL game.

Allegretti has now missed two practices with his shoulder injury. Rookie Nikko Remgio missed his third practice with a shoulder dislocation, while rookie cornerback Nic Jones missed his fourth practice after suffering broken fingers against the Saints.

Wharton missed his fifth session with his knee injury — which Reid addressed for the first time since he began missing practices again.

“[His] knee swelled up a little bit,” revealed the head coach, “but he’s feeling good now.”

Wharton began training camp on the team’s Active/PUP list as he recovered from last season’s ACL injury. He returned to practice on August 2, but hasn’t practiced since Augst 10.

Sneed missed his 12th consecutive practice with a sore knee, while Toney has missed 17 practices since his knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every preseason day he misses. Those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Now that he’s missed 32 days, Jones’ training camp fines total $1.6 million.

These $50,000 daily fines will continue for every day Jones does not report to the team through Sunday, September 3.

He has also incurred almost $99,000 in fines by missing June’s mandatory minicamp — and did not earn his $500,000 workout bonus after failing to participate in the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program.