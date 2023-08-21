Chiefs make 3 roster moves on Monday, signing an XFL wideout

The Kansas City Chiefs made two official roster moves on Monday — and we have learned about a third.

According to the official NFL transactions report for Monday, the team has waived wide receiver Kekoa Crawford with an injury designation — and also released defensive back Anthony Witherstone from its Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement.

And while this transaction is not yet official, team writer Matt McMullen has reported that Kansas City has signed wide reciever Juwan Green to its roster.

The 25-year-old Green checks in at 6 feet and 187 pounds. A product of the University of Albany, he first joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the the Atlanta Falcons following the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans, but has never been active for an NFL game. He did, however, play in 10 games for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 — starting six of them — collecting 29 receptions on 44 targets for 420 yards and six touchdowns.

Crawford was signed to the Chiefs mid-June after he had tried out with the team during rookie minicamp. He had two catches for 27 yards (and a touchdown) in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, but was absent from Thursday’s practice with an unspecified injury — and did not play against the Cardinals on Saturday.

If Crawford clears waivers, he’ll end up on Kansas City’s Reserve/Injured list — but if that happens, it’s likely that the team will make an injury settlement with him to reduce the dead money the Chiefs will have to carry under the salary cap.

That’s exactly what’s now happened with Witherstone, who was waived by the club with an injury designation last Tuesday.