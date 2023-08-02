Chiefs’ training camp observations from Wednesday’s Day 9

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the ninth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Wednesday morning started rainy, but showers transitioned to sprinkles while practice was underway. Five players missed practice, while two others returned to the practice field.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with notes on some simultaneous 7-on-7 drills.

The practice began with dueling 7-on-7s at the same time. CB Jaylen Watson broke up a pass from QB Patrick Mahomes, S Bryan Cook got QB Shane Buechele for a tip-drill pick and CB Dicaprio Bootle knocked down a pass from QB Chris Oladokun. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Then the team shifted to 9-on-7 drills.

Next up was a 9-on-7 run period. Here is the order of rush and rush quantity



First team: Edwards-Helaire (4), McKinnon (2), Prince (2)

Second team: Perine (3), Prince (1), Ealy (1), McKinnon (1)

Third team: Ealy (2), Prince (1), Perine (1) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

In the 1-on-1s that followed, the battle between Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Trent McDuffie continued.

During the one-on-one period, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling got CB Trent McDuffie three times, but McDuffie did register a breakup going against WR Skyy Moore. Bootle broke up a pass against WR Ty Fryfogle. Bootle has not been afraid to let opposing pass-catchers know this camp. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Safety Justin Reid turned in a good day following a well-noticed tweet.

Notice S Justin Reid with good coverage up against TE Travis Kelce. Not that he hasn't before, but Reid seems to be taking this particular camp very seriously... makes sense after yesterday's off-day tweet https://t.co/S5RywdlmHC — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

With starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on the sidelines for the day, Joshua Williams moved up with the first team.

CB Joshua Williams got the reps across from McDuffie during team with CB L'Jarius Sneed out of practice due to knee swelling. Thought he showed good coverage on Moore in an early 11-on-11 situation period (looked like late in fourth quarter needing field goal to tie the game). — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

On a long-drive drill, Harrison Butker didn’t come through — although he redeemed himself later.

Mahomes worked his way down the field before a Harrison Butker miss in the 30-40 range. Butker would go on to go 8 of 9 in the special teams period. He missed a 47-yarder from the right hash, ran it again and hit it. Then he nailed a 52ish-yarder. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Then the second team gave it a shot.

On QB Blaine Gabbert's turn with the second team in the situation, two quick passes to WR Rashee Rice but back-to-back would-be sacks ended any hopes at a field-goal try. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Pete tallied up the winners and losers in the trenches.

OL vs. DL drills... offensive line did well, Wed. standouts being Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney, Jawaan Taylor, Mike Caliendo and Austin Reiter.



I did count wins for George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Keondre Coburn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Josh Kaindoh, Daniel Wise & Malik Herring. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

If you have been asking, “What is a Ty Fryfogle?” here’s an example.

This was the offensive play of the day: Buechele to Fryfogle during 7-on-7; caught on @Chiefs social media here: https://t.co/IJ90xbIM6R — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Some of the young youngest cornerbacks made some plays.

Later, in 7-on-7, McDuffie intercepted Mahomes and rookie CB Nic Jones broke up a pass from Mahomes to Kelce. CB Ekow Boye-Dowe broke up a Gabbert pass and was very upset he didn't pick it. LB Cam Jones intercepted Buechele. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Some passes were swatted away by defenders.

During 11-on-11, a bad Moore drop popped up and S Mike Edwards was there for the interception. I believe I saw LB Nick Bolton bat a ball down t the line of scrimmage. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Our Ron Kopp believes that tight end Matt Bushman might be pushing for a roster spot — and on Wednesday, there was some evidence he might be right.

It seemed like TE Matt Bushman and RB Deneric Prince were getting more looks with Mahomes and the first team Wednesday. Next tweet. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Deneric Prince, of course, has long been assumed to have an inside track to a roster spot.

Mahomes on Prince: "He can catch the ball in the back field, he can run the ball really well, and he’s getting better and better with the protection stuff, so I think they’re just continuing to get him reps. We’re going to have a deep RB room." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Pete tallied up Mahomes’ targets during 11-on-11 sessions.

Mahomes' targets during 11-on-11 Wednesday: Bushman, Kelce, McKinnon, Moore, Prince, Rice, Valdes-Scantling, WR Justin Watson — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

And then joined the press in questioning the most famous undrafted free agent currently living in St. Joseph.

The next practice will be Thursday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be among those speaking to the press after that session.