Chiefs’ training camp observations from Wednesday’s Day 9

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s ninth training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the ninth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Wednesday morning started rainy, but showers transitioned to sprinkles while practice was underway. Five players missed practice, while two others returned to the practice field.

Nine public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with notes on some simultaneous 7-on-7 drills.

Then the team shifted to 9-on-7 drills.

In the 1-on-1s that followed, the battle between Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Trent McDuffie continued.

Safety Justin Reid turned in a good day following a well-noticed tweet.

With starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on the sidelines for the day, Joshua Williams moved up with the first team.

On a long-drive drill, Harrison Butker didn’t come through — although he redeemed himself later.

Then the second team gave it a shot.

Pete tallied up the winners and losers in the trenches.

If you have been asking, “What is a Ty Fryfogle?” here’s an example.

Some of the young youngest cornerbacks made some plays.

Some passes were swatted away by defenders.

Our Ron Kopp believes that tight end Matt Bushman might be pushing for a roster spot — and on Wednesday, there was some evidence he might be right.

Deneric Prince, of course, has long been assumed to have an inside track to a roster spot.

Pete tallied up Mahomes’ targets during 11-on-11 sessions.

And then joined the press in questioning the most famous undrafted free agent currently living in St. Joseph.

The next practice will be Thursday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be among those speaking to the press after that session.

