2 Chiefs back at Wednesday’s practice; 5 others miss time

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the ninth full practice of their 2023 training camp — their fourth in pads. As practice began, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that five Kansas City players were not on the practice field.

Not practicing Wednesday: DE Mike Danna (calf), TE Jody Fortson (shoulder), DT Chris Jones, CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (knee)



Returned: P Tommy Townsend (leg), DT Turk Wharton (ACL) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2023

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton — who has missed every training-camp practice while rehabbing his ACL injury — was back on the practice field. So was punter Tommy Townsend, who was shaken up during Monday’s 10-10-10 practice.

But starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed wasn’t participating in Wednesday’s work. He was held out of Saturday’s practice to rest his knee, but was back at work on both Sunday and Monday.

Tight end Jody Fortson missed his fifth practice following a dislocated shoulder. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed his sixth after undergoing knee surgery.

Defensive end Mike Danna (strained calf) was working on the sidelines with trainers.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every camp day he misses. According to Article 42, Section 1 (b) (vi) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and the players union, those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Having missed 13 days, Jones’ fines now total $650,000.

Updates after practice

No players left Wednesday’s practice with injuries — although wide receiver Skyy Moore spent some time in the injury tent after he hurt his hand. He was back on the field a few plays later.

After the session, head coach Andy Reid said that Sneed’s knee was sore — it had some inflammation — so the team chose to hold him out of practice.

On Monday, the team had not disclosed Townsend’s issue. Reid advised that the punter had sprained his ankle — “it’s not too bad,” he said — and Tuesday’s day off, Townsend was back on the field.