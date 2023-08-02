Arrowheadlines: Justin Reid believes the Chiefs' defense could be really special this year

The latest

Justin Reid believes the Chiefs defense could be really special this year

Defense has a real chance to be really special this year. Gotta keep earning it every day — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) August 1, 2023

25 NFL players who are playing for their next contract in 2023 | Yardbarker

L’Jarius Sneed, CB Sneed has been an unsung hero in the Chiefs defense over his three seasons, showing versatility and elite ability. The former fourth-round pick could be headed to free agency next offseason, with Kansas City in great position at cornerback after selecting three productive players at the position in last year’s draft.

‘Revis Island’ resonates long after Hall of Famer’s retirement | ESPN

Revis Island. This fictitious place is so celebrated that it has an entry in the Urban Dictionary. Definition: “A place where NFL wide receivers frequently get lost. Ruled by Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis. Once you enter Revis Island, you’re not coming back.” The moniker defines his 11-year career — his life, really. To this day, ogling fans squawk, “Revis Island!” when they spot him in public. Over the years, celebrities such as actor Jamie Foxx and rappers Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne have referred to the “Island” when crossing paths with him at various events. It’s ironic that someone raised in an old steel town like Aliquippa, Pennsylvania is associated with a palm tree, but Revis embraces the tropical island imagery. He slips “Revis Island” into casual conversation as easily as he once stonewalled wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. Describing his football journey, an unabashed Revis told ESPN: “[Michael] Jordan to Kobe [Bryant] is Prime [Deion Sanders] to ‘Revis Island. It’s trying to be like somebody you looked up to, and now I will forever share a gold jacket with somebody that inspired me to play the game at a high level.”

2023 Preseason NFL Offensive Line Rankings: Who Lands in the Elite Tier? | The 33rd Team

Above Average Tier Above-average lines have a chance to be elite but may have a question, such as whether a position is still up in the air or the health of a critical component or two. 4. Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs have had a good line in recent years, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor should be an upgrade over Andrew Wylie. The real question will be how much of a drop-off they see at left tackle from Orlando Brown Jr. to Donovan Smith.

Around the NFL

Raiders cut ties with former first-round pick O.J. Howard less than five months after signing him, per report | CBS Sports

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team made the decision to cut ties with Howard on Tuesday. It’s a somewhat surprising move and that’s mostly because Howard never even got a chance to play in a preseason game with the Raiders. The former first-round pick, who was selected 19th overall by the Buccaneers in 2017, had just signed with the team back in March. According to Over The Cap, Howard was given a one-year deal that included $375,000 in guaranteed money, so he will get a nice chunk of change for the five months he spent in Vegas. Howard was likely surprised by the move and that’s mostly because he was just interviewed by the team’s official website over the weekend. During that conversation, Howard explained why he ended up signing with the Raiders and a lot of it had to do with the fact that he had met Josh McDaniels during the pre-draft process in 2017.

Nickelodeon to Air NFL Super Bowl 2024 Alternate Broadcast, Stream on Paramount+ | Bleacher Report

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will feature an alternate telecast that children are sure to enjoy. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on Nickelodeon “with a production catered to kids.” CBS Sports will handle the main coverage of the big game, with both telecasts available to be streamed on Paramount+. “The Nickelodeon telecast will have on-field graphics, guest reporters and virtual filters and will be distributed in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand on delay,” Ourand stated.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with apparent injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status | NFL.com

Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury and had not been briefed by the team medical staff at the time of his news conference. “I hope he’s OK,” McVay said, via The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. The All-Pro wide receiver has terrific chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford and is an invaluable piece to the Rams’ chances of returning to a championship level after L.A. limped to a 5-12 record during its 2022 Super Bowl defense. Kupp was one of many high-profile Rams players to fall prey to injury last year. He suffered a high ankle sprain during a Week 9 contest, underwent surgery and did not suit up again.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: 53-man roster projection 2.0 for the 2023 NFL season

Wide receivers (7): Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross IN: Justyn Ross I’ll be the first to admit that, all offseason, I didn’t see a way for the Chiefs to include 2022 undrafted free agent Justyn Ross on the roster. The first four names on this list are assured roster spots — and though James and Watson aren’t “household” names, special teams coordinator Dave Toub likes James for the punt-return job, and Reid has been open with how much he values Watson for what he brings to the table. Both James and Watson also come with guaranteed money tied to them for 2023. So how could you include Ross? Camp changes things. Throughout the first week and a half of training, the Chiefs have given Ross plenty of looks with Mahomes, and they have not been afraid to tell you about it on social media. To Ross’ credit, he has made the most of his opportunities — and more critical than that, stayed on the field. Meanwhile, Toney found himself on the injured list no less than 10 minutes into his first practice. Toney underwent surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus last week, and although Kansas City has said there is a “chance” he will be ready for Week 1, my inclination is the team is careful to rush him back. Toney makes the 53-man roster, allowing the team to add him to injured reserve with a designation to return the following day. Thus, even though this list says I am keeping seven receivers (for the first time in the Reid-Chiefs era), the club will roster six receivers for Week 1. In this scenario, Toney would be eligible to return Week 5.

A tweet to make you think

Wait, that's not Patrick Mahomes!!



It looks like Eric Bieniemy is bringing over a familiar play from KC to the Commanders.



Sam Howell working on the underhand shovel pass



pic.twitter.com/agIhYyXWwg — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 1, 2023

