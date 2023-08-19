All 4 Chiefs quarterbacks lead touchdown drives vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks — yes, plural — put on a show against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The Chiefs won their second preseason gamef 38-10 — with every quarterback on the roster leading at least one touchdown drive.

Patrick Mahomes scored his first touchdown of the preseason on a pass to Justin Watson before giving way to third-string quarterback Shane Buechele, who scrambled 15 yards to cap off a seven-play, 88-yard drive with a touchdown.

At the end of the play, Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons rushed to meet Buechele at the goal line. Rather than stepping out of bounds to avoid a hit, Buechele cut back in for the score.

“He’s got a little bit of stronger will than I do,” smiled Mahomes. “I don’t know if I’m cutting back with that safety running in like that. He’s a playmaker, man. I think you saw that last week; you saw it this week. He’s made a lot of plays happen. He’s been in this system. He’s really comfortable with it.”

Buechele finished with a perfect 10 of 10 for 105 yards and the rushing touchdown. Blaine Gabbert, the 13-year veteran backup, entered the game in the third quarter and led two scoring drives.

“I thought Blaine played really good as well,” added Mahomes. “Two touchdown drives, and then Chris [Oladokun] played really good at the end of the game. We take pride in that quarterback room of being [capable] of stepping in and making plays happen.”

According to head coach Andy Reid, Gabbert was not originally scheduled to play — but ended up in the game, anyway.

“Normally, the third guy goes,” explained Reid. “But both of them played great, and that’s a good thing. Both of them really played good football.”

The four quarterbacks combined to go for 31 of 38 for 393 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a passer rating of 136.1.

“I was proud of those guys,” said Mahomes, who did not score until his third drive of the game. “I probably played the worst of anybody that played today, so that’s a good problem to have.”