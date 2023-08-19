 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Cardinals: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the NFL’s preseason Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride