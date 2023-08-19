Chiefs vs. Cardinals: How to watch preseason Week 2 matchup

The Game
For Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs go on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast locally on KSHB/41.
In 2022, the Chiefs won their seventh-straight AFC West title and grabbing the AFC’s first postseason seed with a 14-3 record. Then the team knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII — and the team’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The Cardinals were at the other end of the spectrum in 2022, finishing with a 3-14 record that put them in the NFC West’s fourth place. It was the team’s worst finish since former head coach Kliff Kingsbury took over the team in 2019. So Arizona faces the coming season under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, who comes to the desert after two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.
The team is unlikely to get quarterback Kyler Murray back from his 2022 ACL injury until the second quarter of the regular season. For now, veteran Colt McCoy will run the offensive show, backed up by fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune. The team wheeled and dealed their way through the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, leaving town with nine new players — including four from the top 100 picks: Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr., LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari, Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams and Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are still led by head coach Andy Reid — who has the league’s best won-loss record during his 10 seasons in Kansas City — and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last season, he not only became the first NFL MVP to also win the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner did it more than two decades ago, but also became the first to win the Super Bowl after leading the league in passing yards.
Still, the team has questions to answer about the upcoming season — starting with who will lead the wide receiver group in the absence of JuJu Smith-Shuster and Mecole Hardman. Presumed No. 1 wideout Kadarius Toney continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered during training camp’s first practice. Who will step into his shoes? Will it be a veteran like returning Chief Marquez Valdes-Scantling or newcomer Richie James? Or will it be one of the team’s last two second-round picks: second-year player Skyy Moore or rookie Rashee Rice? Or will it be a wild card like second-year undrafted free agent Justyn Ross?
Nuts and bolts
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Weather forecast: 94° with Isolated thunderstorms, winds WSW 15 mph
- Matchup history: 10-3-1 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Craig Wrolstad (4), umpire Steve Woods (54), down judge Jim Mello (48), line judge Tripp Sutter (37), field judge Jeff Shears (60), side judge Frank Steratore (132), back judge Grantis Bell (27), replay official Kevin Stine and replay assistant Gavin Anderson
- Chiefs television broadcast: with Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, Kimmi Chex and Matt McMullen on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KQTV (ABC/2-St. Joseph), KODE (ABC/12-Joplin), KMOV (CBS/4-St. Louis), WIBW (CBS/13-Topeka), KWCH (CBS/12-Wichita), KODE (ABC/12-Joplin), KOZL (FOX/28-Springfield), KQFX (FOX/22-Columbia), KJRH (NBC/12-Tulsa, OK), KMTV (CBS/3-Omaha, NE), KDSM (FOX/17-Des Moines, IA), KNWA (NBC/51-Fayetteville, AR), KGMB (CBS/5-Honolulu, HI) and RTL (Germany).
- Cardinals television broadcast: with Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley on KPNX (NBC/12-Phoenix) KTTU (My/18-Tucson, AZ) and KOAT (ABC/7-Albuquerque, NM)
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- NFL Network: Replay on Sunday, August 20 at 3 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) and Wednesday, August 23 at 11 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). Check local listings.
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Cardinals radio broadcast: with Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley on KTAR (98.7 FM-Phoenix) and Cardinals Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 385
- Enemy SB Nation site: Revenge of the Birds
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
2023 Preseason Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Aug 13
|@Saints
|Caesars Superdome
New Orleans
|Lost
26-24
|Wk
2
|Sat
Aug 19
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|KSHB
7:00 p.m.
|Wk
3
|Sat
Aug 26
|Browns
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|KSHB
12 p.m.
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Amazon
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
Loading comments...