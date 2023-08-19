Chiefs vs. Cardinals: How to watch preseason Week 2 matchup

The Game

For Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs go on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast locally on KSHB/41.

In 2022, the Chiefs won their seventh-straight AFC West title and grabbing the AFC’s first postseason seed with a 14-3 record. Then the team knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII — and the team’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Cardinals were at the other end of the spectrum in 2022, finishing with a 3-14 record that put them in the NFC West’s fourth place. It was the team’s worst finish since former head coach Kliff Kingsbury took over the team in 2019. So Arizona faces the coming season under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, who comes to the desert after two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

The team is unlikely to get quarterback Kyler Murray back from his 2022 ACL injury until the second quarter of the regular season. For now, veteran Colt McCoy will run the offensive show, backed up by fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune. The team wheeled and dealed their way through the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, leaving town with nine new players — including four from the top 100 picks: Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr., LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari, Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams and Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are still led by head coach Andy Reid — who has the league’s best won-loss record during his 10 seasons in Kansas City — and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last season, he not only became the first NFL MVP to also win the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner did it more than two decades ago, but also became the first to win the Super Bowl after leading the league in passing yards.

Still, the team has questions to answer about the upcoming season — starting with who will lead the wide receiver group in the absence of JuJu Smith-Shuster and Mecole Hardman. Presumed No. 1 wideout Kadarius Toney continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered during training camp’s first practice. Who will step into his shoes? Will it be a veteran like returning Chief Marquez Valdes-Scantling or newcomer Richie James? Or will it be one of the team’s last two second-round picks: second-year player Skyy Moore or rookie Rashee Rice? Or will it be a wild card like second-year undrafted free agent Justyn Ross?

Nuts and bolts

2023 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 Sun

Aug 13 @Saints Caesars Superdome

New Orleans Lost

26-24 Wk

2 Sat

Aug 19 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ KSHB

7:00 p.m. Wk

3 Sat

Aug 26 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB

12 p.m.