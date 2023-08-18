After preseason Week 1, Chiefs’ fans largely approve of the team’s direction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that after the team’s 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener, a large number of Kansas City fans think the team is headed in the right direction.

Chiefs’ fan confidence

This confidence figure of 83% compares to 95% after the team finished the 2022 season 14-3 and held the AFC’s first postseason seed. Last Sunday’s loss to the Saints probably contributes to this figure — as does the situation regarding defensive tackle Chris Jones and some of the team’s offseason moves.

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.