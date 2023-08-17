Patrick Mahomes talks about Justyn Ross and Rashee Rice during training camp

The world champion Kansas City Chiefs have officially broken their 2023 training camp — and are headed into the next phase of defending their Super Bowl LVII title.

Before leaving Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, the team’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the media, sharing his big takeaways from 2023’s camp — and the teammates who impressed him.

“I thought the offensive line did a great job throughout camp,” the seven-year pro declared on Thursday. “[They were] just battling. There’s some long days — [and] a lot of plays. I thought they did a good job of keeping that mentality throughout practice.”

Plenty of smiles and dance moves for the final #Chiefs training camp practice of 2023 @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/2t64arrDMK — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) August 17, 2023

Mahomes also wanted to highlight defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s young secondary.

“I thought the young DBs were moving around everywhere,” said the quarterback. “Spags is really testing them to see what they can really do. And I thought they did a great job of responding to that.”

Mahomes noticed that the team’s two units were pretty balanced in St. Joseph.

“I thought there were days where the offense got the defense, and [days where the] defense got the offense,” he noted. “And that’s what you want in a camp: you want a competitive [balance]. Every day, guys go out there competing.”

Mahomes was asked specifically about the performances of two wide receivers: second-year undrafted free agent Justyn Ross and second-round rookie Rashee Rice.

“I thought they did a great job,” he began. “Y’all know as much as [anybody] that the receiver position in training camp is the hardest place to be… just [from] how much running we do. I thought those guys got better and better — and they learned how to finish and how to keep that mentality throughout the entire practice.”

The duo combined for five catches, 69 receiving yards and a touchdown during the team’s 26-24 loss in the preseason opener to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, flashing signs of both high-upside performance and rookie woes.

“They have a lot of talent,” Mahomes said of the duo, “but [they’ve] got to learn how to be consistent every single day. And I think they got better.”

Upon leaving camp, the Chiefs are bound for a familiar destination: a preseason date with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium — the site of both the first and last games of 2022’s memorable season. There, they will be looking for a victory — and will take another step toward their goal of a second-straight NFL championship.