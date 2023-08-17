Chris Jones has officially missed all of the Chiefs’ training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs officially wrapped their 2023 training camp on Thursday — and star defensive tackle Chris Jones missed every second of it as he continues his holdout for a contract extension.

To repeat: Jones is under contract for the coming season. The Chiefs expect him to play.

In his final press conference from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, head coach Andy Reid explained that training camp provides his players with a solid foundation to build on as they prepare for the rigors of the regular season.

So when he was later asked about Jones, Reid was ready with a response.

“You know it’s a fast game,” he said. “When he gets in, he’s going to have to get caught up.”

Hearing Reid use the word “when” (instead of “if”) suggests he is optimistic that the Chiefs and Jones will get something done — or that he will at least be reporting to the team soon.

But as long as his holdout lasts, he will continue to accumulate a fine of $50,000 per day through Sunday, September 3. His holdout could end up costing Jones almost $3 million.

So we’ll just have to wait and see if Jones decides to join the team sooner — rather than later.