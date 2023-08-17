8 Chiefs out for Thursday’s training camp practice

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the 19th full practice of their 2023 training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. As players arrived on the practice field, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that eight Kansas City players were missing camp’s final practice.

Since he spent time in the injury tent on Wednesday, we were watching to see if wide receiver Rashee Rice would be present for Thursday’s practice. While Rice was there, wideout Kekoa Crawford was missing. On Wednesday, the team reported that reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti had left practice with a shoulder injury. While he didn’t participate on Thursday, his presence on the field was encouraging.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton missed his fourth practice with what we presume is a flareup of his knee injury.

Rookie cornerback Nic Jones missed his third practice after suffering broken fingers during Sunday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed his 11th consecutive practice with a sore knee Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed 16 training camp practices following knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every preseason day he misses. Those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Now that he’s missed 28 days, Jones’ training camp fines total $1.4 million.

These $50,000 daily fines don’t end with the final day of training camp. They will continue for every day Jones does not report to the team through Sunday, September 3.

He has also incurred almost $99,000 in fines by missing June’s mandatory minicamp — and did not earn his $500,000 workout bonus after failing to participate in the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program.