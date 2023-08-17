The latest

Grade A FAU played fast and bendy as a rusher in his NFL preseason debut against the Saints. He had a win a pure outside rush, was quick to flash an inside counter to beat a blocker and demonstrated his patented hustle on his third pressure. It really looked like he was playing at Kansas State again.

CHIEFS: Kansas City doesn’t have too many easy regular-season games, and the schedule is replete with quality NFL quarterbacks. So whatever the panic level about the Chiefs’ pass rush was coming into the preseason — with Chris Jones still holding out — it likely bumped up a notch following the loss to the Saints. The starting D-line of George Karlaftis, Derrick Nnadi, Daniel Wise and Charles Omenihu played a combined 65 snaps last Sunday, combining for four tackles (one for loss) and one QB hit, giving Saints quarterbacks ample time to operate. The only time there was pressure was when the Chiefs blitzed. All eyes will be on that defensive front in Saturday’s matchup at Arizona, with the hope that someone can generate a rush.

Kansas City Chiefs: There’s no way the Chiefs go from first to worst unless Patrick Mahomes misses a ton of games and, sadly, that’s always possible.

Many bettors like the Chiefs The split is easy to decipher. A lot of small bets are coming in on the Chiefs. That makes sense. Casual bettors just watched the Chiefs win a Super Bowl and are laying less than a touchdown on Patrick Mahomes and his squad. It’s an enticing bet. The Chiefs are the most reliable team in the NFL right now, and the Lions didn’t even make the playoffs last season. But big bettors like the Lions. They’ve flooded the market enough to overcome all those small Chiefs bets to be the most-bet side of Week 1, in terms of money. The Chiefs have consistently been a bad bet against the spread the past few seasons. That is largely because the Chiefs are a big brand with Mahomes and have become a public team in the betting world, and oddsmakers inflate their spreads. Serious bettors understand that if you bet the Chiefs, you’re going to pay a tax.

The Kansas City Chiefs, when healthy, will start L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie at cornerback. So who is the leader for the third starting spot at that position? Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt doesn’t have an answer yet between Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams — something that appears to be frustrating for him this far into camp. “Every day you wake up, every day you step on the field, you have to prove that you belong,” Merritt said Wednesday after practice at Missouri Western. “And so until one of them steps up and takes the job, right now, we will continue to rotate them. So hopefully that will iron itself out over the next two weeks.”

The Chargers aren’t alone in never hoisting a Lombardi Trophy; 11 other NFL organizations have yet to win a title. And they’re far from the only team to blow games. That happens every Sunday. But it’s how they lose that’s become synonymous with their brand and that’s created a new term. “At the end of the day, we’ve had a history of things not falling our way,” former All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates said. “And in the sports world, you get a stigma and it’s up to you to overcome it at one point... “It’s like a guy who misses free throws in the clutch all the time. Until you start making them, people are going to say that’s the guy that chokes.” A day after the loss to Jacksonville, edge rusher Joey Bosa didn’t name what he felt, but his description sure seemed a form of “Chargering” — a pending sense something bad was about to happen.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey will undergo foot surgery, delivering a big hit to the thinnest position on the Baltimore Ravens. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it has not been determined how long Humphrey will be sidelined. This has been a “lingering” injury for Humphrey. “It’s not going to be a long-term deal,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. Injuries have depleted the Ravens at cornerback. Rock Ya-Sin, Baltimore’s other starting cornerback, has been sidelined since Aug. 3 with a knee injury that is not considered to be significant.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially devastating injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets. Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury, with the belief heading into exams that the severe injury will end his season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation. Gage went down during practice and was visibly upset before he was carted from the field. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles confirmed after practice that Gage suffered a “pretty serious” injury. “We wish him the best,” Bowles told reporters. “I can tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it’s probably something that happened pretty bad. Our hearts go out to him and we’ll see how it goes.”

Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen has been as up and close as anyone to Anuidke-Uzomah since he was drafted and recognizes the steps he has taken since then. He shared his thoughts on the rookie after Wednesday’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. “He’s really progressing every day,” Cullen remarked to reporters. “Felix was one of the younger guys in the draft at 21. He had 34 snaps the other night, he had some really good pressure, a couple hits on the quarterback, he is playing the run better.” “He’s just going like that,” Cullen said as he mimicked an ascending arrow. “Every day.”

Felix Anudike-Uzomah (#97) flashed some of his pass rushing ability in the Chiefs first preseason game. But even more encouragingly, he flashed some solid plays in the run game as well. pic.twitter.com/uFZS72RGlX — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 14, 2023

Museum of Mahomes II…coming soon. ⏰



Follow @MuseumofMahomes for more. pic.twitter.com/kxk8whNoeP — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2023

