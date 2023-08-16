Chiefs’ training camp observations from Wednesday’s Day 18

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 18th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Skies were sunny, with temperatures in the mid 70s. Six players did not participate — and two players who left Tuesday’s session early were back on the field.

Just one practice remains: the annual Military Appreciation Day practice on Thursday morning. It will be open to the public. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was once again on hand. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with a hot streak for the team’s quarterback.

KC started with an early 11-on-11 period, with Patrick Mahomes targeting WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Skyy Moore, TE Travis Kelce and WR Rashee Rice right off the bat.



The only incomplete pass was to Moore, who had CB Joshua Williams covering him well. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Then Travis Kelce did his Rocky Balboa impression (“Rocky I” version).

During QB Shane Bouchele’s turn, it looked to me like LB Leo Chenal forced a fumble after WR Kekoa Crawford caught the pass. Turnovers and pokes have been a clear defensive emphasis this camp, something Kelce hasn't loved so much. https://t.co/ouug5M3TUv — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

The running backs got their daily work.

9-on-7 run period order of RB touch (and number of rush attempts)



1st: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (3)

2nd: Jerick McKinnon (1)

3rd: La’Mical Perine (2)

4th: Jerrion Ealy (2)

5th: Deneric Prince (3) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

More on the previous note: Perine was the second back to touch the football for most of Tuesday/Wednesday. It had been Prince before the preseason game vs. Saints, but the Chiefs are seeing what they have in the 2020 fourth-rounder. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

More lineup notes — Williams was back in the base opposite CB Trent McDuffie in this look. Asked DBs coach Dave Merritt about the Williams-Jaylen Watson rotation in today’s media session and his response was a bit telling. Next tweets. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Merritt: “I hope one of those guys step up and take the job. And until the consistency is shown on a day-to-day basis, which is one of the young guys have to learn in the NFL…" (1/2) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

"...Every day you step on the field, you have to prove you belong. Until one of them step up and take the job, right now, we will continue to rotate him. Hopefully that will iron itself out over the next two weeks.” 2/2 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Then it was on to the daily pass-catcher/defensive back battle — starting with everyone’s favorite second-year UDFA, who was back at practice after an injury scare on Tuesday.

In one-on-ones, WR Justyn Ross caught at least two balls, including this one: https://t.co/WSpEJTVyyR — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Kelce and S Justin Reid have been matched up all camp. Kelce won here, but it’s been fun: https://t.co/eCTPWS0obz — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Reid on Kelce (8/5): “Me getting to have man coverage vs. Kelce every day… I feel like the games should be easy, going against a Hall of Famer like that.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Then the team was back to 11-on-11s.

WR Richie James was Mahomes’ first completion in the next 11-on-11 period. Williams broke up a pass for Ross from QB Blaine Gabbert. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

In a goal-line period, Mahomes had touchdowns to Ross and Rice. Edwards-Helaire ran one in for the score. I thought LB Willie Gay might have got a fingertip on a ball during Gabbert’s turn. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Last 11-on-11 red-zone session saw Edwards-Helaire catch a wide-open touchdown pass in the left flat. TE Kendall Blanton had a touchdown from Gabbert. Prince made a nice juke move to score on a pass from Buechele. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Then it was time for trench warfare.

The OL-DL period saw the top O-line perform well, including handling stunts from both sides.



Saw some positive signs from DEs Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Joshua Kaindoh. OL Wanya Morris looked frustrated. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

Unfortunately, one of the leading participants in those battles was still... absent.

DL coach Joe Cullen misses Chris Jones: “I do stay in touch with Chris; I was expecting a million questions on Chris. Chris is working hard, and we’ll welcome him with open arms when he gets back here.”



Cullen said Jones was "as good if not the best player in the league" in '22. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

In today’s notebook, Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi provided some insight into the next 14 days — and the timetable for WR Kadarius Toney (also our post-practice chat, full injury report, tweet and quote of the day and what's next): https://t.co/13FCswvHL4 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

The final training camp practice will be Thursday at 8:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time — an hour earlier than usual. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After it concludes, we expect to hear from head coach Andy Reid.

Then the team will pull up stakes — and after a stop in Phoenix to play the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night — will return to Kansas City to conclude its preseason practice schedule out of public view.