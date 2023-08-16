 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Wednesday’s Day 18

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s 18th training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 18th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Skies were sunny, with temperatures in the mid 70s. Six players did not participate — and two players who left Tuesday’s session early were back on the field.

Just one practice remains: the annual Military Appreciation Day practice on Thursday morning. It will be open to the public. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was once again on hand. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with a hot streak for the team’s quarterback.

Then Travis Kelce did his Rocky Balboa impression (“Rocky I” version).

The running backs got their daily work.

Then it was on to the daily pass-catcher/defensive back battle — starting with everyone’s favorite second-year UDFA, who was back at practice after an injury scare on Tuesday.

Then the team was back to 11-on-11s.

Then it was time for trench warfare.

Unfortunately, one of the leading participants in those battles was still... absent.

The final training camp practice will be Thursday at 8:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time — an hour earlier than usual. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After it concludes, we expect to hear from head coach Andy Reid.

Then the team will pull up stakes — and after a stop in Phoenix to play the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night — will return to Kansas City to conclude its preseason practice schedule out of public view.

