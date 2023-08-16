6 Chiefs out for Wednesday’s training camp practice — but Justyn Ross is back

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the 18th full practice of their 2023 training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. As players arrived on the practice field, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that six Kansas City players were missing — and two who left Tuesday’s practice were back on the field.

Not practicing Wednesday for #Chiefs: DT Chris Jones, CB Nic Jones (hand), WR Nikko Remigio (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), DT Turk Wharton (knee)



WRs Justyn Ross (knee/hamstring) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (groin) are practicing. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

The big news here is the return of wide receiver Justyn Ross, whose ride up the hill in a cart on Tuesday morning sent shockwaves through Chiefs Kingdom. But apparently his “knee/hamstring/shin” injury — as described by head coach Andy Reid — was indeed minor. That also appears to be the case for wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s groin injury on Tuesday. But wide receiver Nikko Remigio was held out of practice after dislocating his shoulder on the day before.

Safety Mike Edwards was also back to being a full participant after sitting out the previous session’s on-field work with a swollen ankle and foot.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton missed his third practice with what we presume is a knee injury. So far, the Chiefs have not provided more detail about why Whartron has been missing practices; he was thought to be fully recovered from last season’s ACL injury.

Rookie cornerback Nic Jones missed his second practice after suffering broken fingers during Sunday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed his 10th consecutive practice with a sore, inflamed knee — although after Tuesday’s practice, Reid said the team expects Sneed to be back before the season begins. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has now missed 15 practices following knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every camp day he misses. Those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Now that he’s missed 27 days, Jones’ training camp fines total $1.35 million.

He has also incurred almost $99,000 in fines by missing June’s mandatory minicamp — and did not earn his $500,000 workout bonus after failing to participate in the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program.

Updates after practice

During practice, there was a brief scare when rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice went into the medical tent. After a short time with trainers, he returned to the sideline — and got back on the practice field.

#Chiefs confirm CB Nic Jones (hand), WR Nikko Remigio (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee) and DT Turk Wharton (knee) were out of practice.



OL Nick Allegretti left early with a shoulder issue, per the Chiefs. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2023

After practice, the Chiefs said that reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti had left the session early with a shoulder injury.