Chiefs’ training camp observations from Tuesday’s Day 17

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 17th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a cooler morning under partly sunny skies. Eight players did not participate — and three more left with injuries.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was once again on hand. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with the obvious distraction:

A little bit of a shorter thread for Tuesday… unfortunate to say, but a bit distracted in today’s look watching the medical tent. Three wide receivers left early: Nikko Remigio (shoulder), Justyn Ross (hamstring/knee) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (groin) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

The defensive backs turned in a good start.

I thought the coverage from the DBs in the early one-on-one session was solid across the board. CB Ekow Boye-Doe had a PBU. Remigio made a fantastic catch to come down with the ball on the injury play (against Dicaprio Bootle). — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

On offense, the quarterbacks spread the ball around.

In RZ 11-on-11, WR Richie James caught a TD from QB Blaine Gabbert fading to the back-left of the end zone. QB Patrick Mahomes had a sidearm TD to TE Blake Bell and a flip for a TD to James. WRs Cornell Powell, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson also scored. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

The same period saw pass breakups by rookie S Chamarri Conner (against Ross) and CB Jaylen Watson (against Ross). S Anthony Cook picked off Gabbert in the end zone. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

CB Reese Taylor picked off two passes during the workout, both in drill work. S Bryan Cook recorded a PBU in 7-on-7. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

Pete picked out some winners from Tuesday’s trench warfare.

In OL-DL one-on-ones, I liked what I saw from OG Nick Allegretti — and DEs Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring and George Karlaftis — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

Isiah Pacheo still wore the yellow jersey — so Clyde Edwards-Helaire again got the lion’s share of the work.

9-on-7 run period order of RB touch (and number of rush attempts)



First team: Edwards-Helaire (4), Perine (2), McKinnon (2)

Second team: Perine (2), Prince (3)

Third team: Ealy (3), Prince (1) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

After what we saw on Sunday — and Tuesday’s injuries — this is how the Andy Reid Long-Drive™ went down

Mahomes’ touches during the long-drive period (14 plays): Edwards-Helaire (2 att., 1 rec.), Kelce (3 rec./4 tar.), James (1 rec.), McKinnon (1 att.), Moore (1 att., 2 rec.), Perine (1 att.)… and one throwaway (CB Joshua Williams pressuring) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2023

The next practice will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After it concludes, we expect to hear from special teams coordinator Dave Toub.