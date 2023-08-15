 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Tuesday’s Day 17

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s 17th training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 17th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a cooler morning under partly sunny skies. Eight players did not participate — and three more left with injuries.

Just two practices remain — both of them open to the public.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was once again on hand. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with the obvious distraction:

The defensive backs turned in a good start.

On offense, the quarterbacks spread the ball around.

Pete picked out some winners from Tuesday’s trench warfare.

Isiah Pacheo still wore the yellow jersey — so Clyde Edwards-Helaire again got the lion’s share of the work.

After what we saw on Sunday — and Tuesday’s injuries — this is how the Andy Reid Long-Drive™ went down

Be sure to check out Tuesday’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

The next practice will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After it concludes, we expect to hear from special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

