Chiefs put Jody Fortson on IR, make 3 other roster moves on Tuesday

As the Kansas City Chiefs began their Tuesday practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, two new players were on the field: linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and cornerback Duron Lowe.

To make room on the roster, head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs had placed tight end Jody Fortson on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list, which will end his season. He had missed a total of 12 practices after suffering what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder. Reid told reporters that he is having surgery on the shoulder. It was also reported that cornerback Anthony Witherstone — who Reid said had injured his big toe during Sunday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints — is being waived with an injury designation. Should he clear waivers, he will also be added to the team’s Reserve/Injured list — but will probably be released with an injury settlement.

Fatukasi joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers last season. Coming in at 6 feet 2 and 240 pounds, the 24-year-old linebacker appeared in 13 Buccaneers games last season — playing mostly on special teams — collecting six tackles (four solo). Late in the season, he was on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Then in January, he was signed by the New England Patriots — who waived him on Sunday.

Lowe is a native of Overland Park, Kansas (a Kansas City suburb), where he played his prep ball at St. Thomas Aquinas. The 25-year-old spent two seasons at the University of Texas-El Paso before transferring to Liberty College in Virginia. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent last season, but didn’t make the team’s final roster. In January, he joined the Buccaneers — who waived him on Saturday.