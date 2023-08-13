 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andy Reid provides injury update on 2 Chiefs

Rookie cornerback Nic Jones fractured his “fingers” in the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: JUL 23 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media following the team’s 26-24 preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints, providing an injury update on two players.

“Nic Jones fractured a couple fingers,” said Reid of the seventh-round rookie. “We’ll just see how he does. [Anthony] Witherstone hurt his big toe, so we got to see how that also goes when we get back.”

Reid did not have specifics when it came to the injury on Jones.

“I’ll know more here in the next day or so,” said the head coach. “We know it’s broken. Some of those you can just cast up. Other ones you have to have surgery on. We’ll see where that goes.”

Jones has spent training camp working with the second team, including time as the nickel cornerback. He is expected to make the 53-man roster. A longer recovery time could open things up for players such as Dicaprio Bootle, Ekow Boye-Doe or Kahlef Hailassie, who recorded an interception in the game.

