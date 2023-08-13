Chiefs vs. Saints: How to watch preseason Week 1 matchup

The Game
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs open their 2023 preseason schedule by going on the road to face the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game may be seen locally on KSHB/41 — and will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.
Kansas City completed its 2022 season with its second victory in three Super Bowl appearances over the last four years. Finishing atop the AFC West for the seventh straight season, the Chiefs’ 14-3 record gave them the AFC’s first postseason seed. In the playoffs, Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the way to hosting its fifth consecutive AFC title game, in which the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII — and its 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
In contrast, the Saints (and two other NFC South teams) finished 2022 out of the playoffs at 7-10, finishing third in their division. It was their second straight year out of the postseason after four consecutive division titles with head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees.
Under second-year head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans has acquired a familiar face for 2023: former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who will make his Saints debut against a team that has held him only three wins (and a passer rating of just 83.0) over 17 career games.
New Orleans also features three former Chiefs: defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, safety Tyrann Mathieu and their newest import from Kansas City: defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. The Saints will be looking for big things from two highly-drafted players — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
For the Chiefs, one of the big offseason questions surrounds its wide receiver group, which is now without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. The team hopes that rookie Rashee Rice, second-year player Skyy Moore, new veteran Richie James (and their own former Clemson star: Justyn Ross) can find success with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2023.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.
- Playing surface: Artificial
- Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Weather forecast: Game played indoors
- Matchup history: 7-5 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: -2.5 Saints, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- NFL Network: This game will be carried live. It will be rebroadcast at 6:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday and 7:00 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Wednesday. Check local listings.
- Chiefs television broadcast: with Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, Kimmi Chex and Matt McMullen on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KQTV (ABC/2-St. Joseph), KSNF (NBC/17-Joplin), KODE (ABC/12-Joplin), KMOV (CBS/4-St. Louis), WIBW (CBS/13-Topeka), KWCH (CBS/12-Wichita), KSNF (NBC/16-Joplin), KODE (ABC/12-Joplin), KOZL (FOX/28-Springfield), KOLR (CBS/10-Springfield), KMIZ (ABC/17-Columbia), KQFX (FOX/22-Columbia), KTUL (ABC/8-Tulsa, OK), KMTV (CBS/3-Omaha, NE), KDSM (FOX/17-Des Moines, IA), KNWA (NBC/51-Fayetteville, AR), KFTA (FOX/24-Fort Smith, AR), KFVE (Telemundo/6-Honolulu, HI) and RTL (Germany).
- Saints television broadcast: with Joel Meyers and John Stinchcom on WVUE (FOX/8-New Orleans), WAFB (CBS/9-Baton Rouge, LA), KSLA (CBS/12-Shreveport, LA), KNOE (CBS/8- Monroe, LA), KATC (ABC/3-Lafayette, LA), KPLC (NBC/7-Lake Charles, LA), WLOX (ABC/13-Biloxi, MS), WDAM (ABC/7.2-Hattiesburg, MS), WTOK (ABC/11-Meridian, MS), WKRG (MeTV/5.3-Mobile, AL), WVTM (MeTV/13.2-Birmingham, AL) and WMC (NBC/5-Memphis).
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Saints radio broadcast: with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Steve Geller on WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM New Orleans) and the Saints Radio Network.
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 88
- Enemy SB Nation site: Canal Street Chronicles
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
2023 Preseason Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Aug 13
|@Saints
|Caesars Superdome
New Orleans
|KSHB
12 p.m.
|Wk
2
|Sat
Aug 19
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|KSHB
7:00 p.m.
|Wk
3
|Sat
Aug 26
|Browns
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|KSHB
12 p.m.
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Amazon
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
