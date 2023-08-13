 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Saints: How to watch preseason Week 1 matchup

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Saints in preseason Week 1.

By John Dixon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: NOV 13 Jaguars at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Game

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs open their 2023 preseason schedule by going on the road to face the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game may be seen locally on KSHB/41 — and will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Kansas City completed its 2022 season with its second victory in three Super Bowl appearances over the last four years. Finishing atop the AFC West for the seventh straight season, the Chiefs’ 14-3 record gave them the AFC’s first postseason seed. In the playoffs, Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the way to hosting its fifth consecutive AFC title game, in which the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII — and its 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In contrast, the Saints (and two other NFC South teams) finished 2022 out of the playoffs at 7-10, finishing third in their division. It was their second straight year out of the postseason after four consecutive division titles with head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees.

Under second-year head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans has acquired a familiar face for 2023: former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who will make his Saints debut against a team that has held him only three wins (and a passer rating of just 83.0) over 17 career games.

New Orleans also features three former Chiefs: defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, safety Tyrann Mathieu and their newest import from Kansas City: defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. The Saints will be looking for big things from two highly-drafted players — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

For the Chiefs, one of the big offseason questions surrounds its wide receiver group, which is now without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. The team hopes that rookie Rashee Rice, second-year player Skyy Moore, new veteran Richie James (and their own former Clemson star: Justyn Ross) can find success with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2023.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.
  • Playing surface: Artificial
  • Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Weather forecast: Game played indoors
  • Matchup history: 7-5 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: -2.5 Saints, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • NFL Network: This game will be carried live. It will be rebroadcast at 6:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday and 7:00 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Wednesday. Check local listings.
  • Chiefs television broadcast: with Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, Kimmi Chex and Matt McMullen on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KQTV (ABC/2-St. Joseph), KSNF (NBC/17-Joplin), KODE (ABC/12-Joplin), KMOV (CBS/4-St. Louis), WIBW (CBS/13-Topeka), KWCH (CBS/12-Wichita), KSNF (NBC/16-Joplin), KODE (ABC/12-Joplin), KOZL (FOX/28-Springfield), KOLR (CBS/10-Springfield), KMIZ (ABC/17-Columbia), KQFX (FOX/22-Columbia), KTUL (ABC/8-Tulsa, OK), KMTV (CBS/3-Omaha, NE), KDSM (FOX/17-Des Moines, IA), KNWA (NBC/51-Fayetteville, AR), KFTA (FOX/24-Fort Smith, AR), KFVE (Telemundo/6-Honolulu, HI) and RTL (Germany).
  • Saints television broadcast: with Joel Meyers and John Stinchcom on WVUE (FOX/8-New Orleans), WAFB (CBS/9-Baton Rouge, LA), KSLA (CBS/12-Shreveport, LA), KNOE (CBS/8- Monroe, LA), KATC (ABC/3-Lafayette, LA), KPLC (NBC/7-Lake Charles, LA), WLOX (ABC/13-Biloxi, MS), WDAM (ABC/7.2-Hattiesburg, MS), WTOK (ABC/11-Meridian, MS), WKRG (MeTV/5.3-Mobile, AL), WVTM (MeTV/13.2-Birmingham, AL) and WMC (NBC/5-Memphis).
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV
  • Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
  • Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
  • Saints radio broadcast: with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Steve Geller on WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM New Orleans) and the Saints Radio Network.
  • SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 88
  • Enemy SB Nation site: Canal Street Chronicles
  • Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
  • Facebook: Please like us!

2023 Preseason Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Aug 13		 @Saints Caesars Superdome
New Orleans		 KSHB
12 p.m.
Wk
2		 Sat
Aug 19		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 KSHB
7:00 p.m.
Wk
3		 Sat
Aug 26		 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 KSHB
12 p.m.

2023 Schedule

Wk
1		 Thu
Sep 7		 Lions GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
2		 Sun
Sep 17		 @Jaguars TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville		 CBS
Noon
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 24		 Bears GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 p.m.
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 1		 @Jets MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
5		 Sun
Oct 8		 @Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
6		 Thu
Oct 12		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Amazon
7:15 p.m.
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 22		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
8		 Sun
Oct 29		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 5		 Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium
Germany		 NFLN
8:30 a.m.
Wk
10		 BYE - - -
Wk
11		 Mon
Nov 20		 Eagles GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 26		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 3		 @Packers Lambeau Field
Green Bay		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 10		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
15		 Mon
Dec 18		 @Patriots Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA		 ESPN
7:15 p.m.
Wk
16		 Mon
Dec 25		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
Noon
Wk
17		 Sun
Dec 31		 Bengals GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
18		 TBA @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 TBA
TBA

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride