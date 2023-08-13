Chiefs vs. Saints: How to watch preseason Week 1 matchup

The Game

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs open their 2023 preseason schedule by going on the road to face the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game may be seen locally on KSHB/41 — and will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Kansas City completed its 2022 season with its second victory in three Super Bowl appearances over the last four years. Finishing atop the AFC West for the seventh straight season, the Chiefs’ 14-3 record gave them the AFC’s first postseason seed. In the playoffs, Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the way to hosting its fifth consecutive AFC title game, in which the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII — and its 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In contrast, the Saints (and two other NFC South teams) finished 2022 out of the playoffs at 7-10, finishing third in their division. It was their second straight year out of the postseason after four consecutive division titles with head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees.

Under second-year head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans has acquired a familiar face for 2023: former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who will make his Saints debut against a team that has held him only three wins (and a passer rating of just 83.0) over 17 career games.

New Orleans also features three former Chiefs: defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, safety Tyrann Mathieu and their newest import from Kansas City: defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. The Saints will be looking for big things from two highly-drafted players — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

For the Chiefs, one of the big offseason questions surrounds its wide receiver group, which is now without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. The team hopes that rookie Rashee Rice, second-year player Skyy Moore, new veteran Richie James (and their own former Clemson star: Justyn Ross) can find success with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2023.

Nuts and bolts

2023 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 Sun

Aug 13 @Saints Caesars Superdome

New Orleans KSHB

12 p.m. Wk

2 Sat

Aug 19 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ KSHB

7:00 p.m. Wk

3 Sat

Aug 26 Browns GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB

12 p.m.