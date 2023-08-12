Let’s Argue: Justyn Ross won’t have a huge role this season

Welcome to this week's edition of Let's Argue!

Let's Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

We've watched Chris Jones as a Chief for the final time

We’ve seen Chris Jones in a Chiefs jersey for the last time. — Ashley (@ashleylat) August 9, 2023

Not so fast, friend. Could this be Chris Jones' last season with the Chiefs? Sure.

But we haven't seen Jones in a Chiefs uniform for the last time because there's no way he's going to miss game checks. Remember how holding out the season worked out for Le'Veon Bell?

Also, I don't believe it's in Jones' character to ditch his brothers for actual games. If he's able to put together another season similar to his 2022 campaign, there's no doubt "Stone Cold" will be in line for a huge payday.

The only question is will it be in Kansas City or elsewhere?

We'll have to wait and see.

Keeping Chris Jones is more important than any other impending free agent.

Keeping Chris Jones is more important than any of the guys coming up next year — Mr. Proctober ‍☠️ (@Mr_Proctober) August 8, 2023

This is a no-brainer. Other notable free agents outside of Jones are L'Jarius Sneed, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Willie Gay and Tommy Townsend.

Sneed is a player you may consider bringing back — but with general manager Brett Veach's track record at drafting defensive backs, it's hard to imagine him paying someone their market value. It appears this will be Edwards-Helaire and Gay's last season here.

As far as Townsend goes, he could reset the punter market. At the end of the day, we all would love to have Jones in the fold for the next three to four years.

Justyn Ross won't have a huge role this season.

Justyn Ross doesn’t have a huge role this season, assuming he even makes the team — Mahomes+Witt Jr.=Happiness (@15brett15) August 8, 2023

First of all, Justyn Ross will make this roster barring a setback.

Ross would've been a first-round pick if not for the injury concerns. In the 2019 National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ross tallied six catches for 153 yards with a touchdown.

It appears Ross is finally healthy, and it's safe to say this will be one of the most highly anticipated preseason debuts in Chiefs history. The hype is real.

The Chiefs are fine at wide receiver.

They don't need to add a big-ticket WR. — STEVENS (@KneeDeep395) August 8, 2023

The Chiefs just proved it this past season they don't need a true No. 1 receiver.

However, tight end Travis Kelce is essentially a top "receiver," even though he's technically a tight end. When you want to look for comparisons for Kelce, it's almost unfair to compare him to other tight ends, as his numbers are better than 90 percent of the receivers in the league.

Having said that, as long as you have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, you will be okay.