Chiefs’ training camp observations from Friday’s Day 16

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 16th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a hot morning in St. Joseph under sunny skies. Five players did not participate.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was once again on hand. He tweeted a number of observations about Friday’s shorter, lighter 10-10-10 session — starting with a repeat of an earlier explanation of this type of practice.

Chiefs having 10-10-10 practice Monday



It’s a lighter workout as team cycles through 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special teams. The first-team offense is served by the second-team defense and vice versa. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

Since these 10-10-10 practices always have a first-string unit on the field, we got another look at how the starting offense is shaping up.

The first skill players (11 personnel) on the field for the #Chiefs remain the same: RB Isiah Pacheco, TE Travis Kelce, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Skyy Moore and WR Justin Watson. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2023

Kelce, Moore, Valdes-Scantling and James all caught passes from Mahomes in the first period. Moore, Rice and Kelce in a later period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2023

We also got a good look at offense’s primary reserves.

We saw TE Blake Bell, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, TE Noah Gray, WR Richie James, RB Jerick McKinnon, RB Deneric Prince, WR Rashee Rice and WR Justyn Ross all come on for first-team reps with QB Patrick Mahomes. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2023

We got an idea about the pecking order of the running backs.

Run period order of RB touch (and number of rush attempts); Pacheco (still in a yellow non-contact jersey) worked today because it was a light practice



Pacheco (3), Edwards-Helaire (1), McKinnon (2), Prince (1) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2023

We got more evidence that on the inside of the offensive line, Nick Allegretti is the man on speed dial.

The offensive line rotation has stayed mostly the same throughout training camp... but I did notice Nick Allegretti get spot work with the top line at left guard, center and right guard on Friday.



First lineman off the bench inside ✔️ — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2023

Here’s how the starting defense is shaping up.

With no Chris Jones or Turk Wharton, Chiefs' base defensive line (L to R) was DE George Karlaftis, DL Daniel Wise, DL Derrick Nnadi and DE Charles Omenihu;



LBs Willie Gay, Nick Bolton and Leo Chenal; CBs Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson; S Bryan Cook and Justin Reid — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2023

Several defensive backs came up with big plays.

Rookie S Chamarri Conner intercepted QB Chris Oladokun. S Bryan Cook broke up an Oladokun pass. Williams had a PBU and INT of Oladokun. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2023

For the week-ending training camp notebook, we covered what to expect in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints — and presented the usual rundown of the day’s minutiae.

Since the team is playing on Sunday, there will be no practice on Saturday and Monday.

The next practice will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time.