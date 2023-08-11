 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Friday’s Day 16

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s 16th training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 16th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a hot morning in St. Joseph under sunny skies. Five players did not participate.

Just three practices remain — all of them open to the public. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was once again on hand. He tweeted a number of observations about Friday’s shorter, lighter 10-10-10 session — starting with a repeat of an earlier explanation of this type of practice.

Since these 10-10-10 practices always have a first-string unit on the field, we got another look at how the starting offense is shaping up.

We also got a good look at offense’s primary reserves.

We got an idea about the pecking order of the running backs.

We got more evidence that on the inside of the offensive line, Nick Allegretti is the man on speed dial.

Here’s how the starting defense is shaping up.

Several defensive backs came up with big plays.

For the week-ending training camp notebook, we covered what to expect in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints — and presented the usual rundown of the day’s minutiae.

Since the team is playing on Sunday, there will be no practice on Saturday and Monday.

The next practice will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins.

