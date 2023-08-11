Live updates from Friday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 16

Wednesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice is scheduled to get underway at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. It’s taking place on the practice fields alongside Spratt Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

As practice gets underway, skies are sunny in St. Joseph. By the time it concludes, temperatures are expected to be the mid-70s.

This session is open to the general public. There will be three more public practices. While tickets to public practices are free of charge, they are still required for admission. Please click here for more information about getting these tickets — and the complete practice schedule.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney (@pgsween on Twitter) and Maurice Elston (@recenickelz) are on hand to provide complete coverage of the session, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Here we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.

Please note: while practice is underway, the information shown here will be in reverse chronological order — that is, with the most recent social media posts first. After practice has concluded, everything will be displayed in chronological order.