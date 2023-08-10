Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs could be facing an old foe on Sunday

The latest

Ranking the NFL coaches heading into 2023 | Yardbarker

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs During his first 20 years of coaching with the Eagles and Chiefs, the only criticism of Reid’s resume was that he hadn’t won a Super Bowl. Four years later, he has two rings. Reid is considered not only the top offensive mastermind of his time, but also the ultimate player’s coach. He has an incredible .641 win percentage during the regular season, and he’s yet to not have a winning season in K.C. Of course, drafting Patrick Mahomes was what put Reid over the top, but he was an elite coach and likely future Hall of Famer even before the Mahomes era.

NFL playoff teams ranked by likelihood they return to field in 2023 | USA Today

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) Don’t misinterpret this as a belief the Super Bowl 57 champs are the league’s fifth-best team … though that wouldn’t necessarily be an outrageous take given the murderers’ row they’ll have to survive to win an eighth straight AFC West crown or certainly host the conference title game for the sixth year in a row. And – while breaking in a pair of new offensive tackles and moving on from former OC Eric Bieniemy aren’t necessarily insignificant issues – the depth of the AFC is really the crux of why K.C. might not win 12 games for the first time under QB Patrick Mahomes or, gasp, might have to hit the road during the playoffs for the first time in the two-time MVP’s career.

Five Observations from Wednesday’s Practice | Chiefs Training Camp 8/9 | The Mothership

4. Tailback Isiah Pacheco hauled in an impressive catch up the seam during an “offensive” period. Pacheco made a tough catch on a vertical route up the seam during the first “offensive” period, hauling in the grab for a sizable gain down the field. Pacheco – who rushed for 830 yards last season – will likely be a larger part of the Chiefs’ passing attack in 2023. The former seventh-round pick showed flashes of that ability during his rookie season, catching 13 passes for 130 yards, but it has clearly been a point of emphasis during training camp.

NFL preseason Week 1 schedule, start times, TV channel, storylines and odds | SBNation.com

Sunday, August 13 Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome TV: NFL Network / Local broadcasts Odds: New Orleans -3 When it comes to the Chiefs, two areas of potential concern are the focus this training camp. First, who emerges out of the wide receiver room? Second, what will the pass rush look like? Sunday will offer a clear picture at how those questions get answered. As for the Saints, the big story entering the season is whether Derek Carr can be the difference-maker the Saints need him to be in 2023. Will we see Carr on Sunday, and if so, how does the offense look in his hands?

Notable NFL preseason performances at each position over the past decade | PFF

QB: PATRICK MAHOMES, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2017) 91.8 overall grade There is no better way to kick things off than with Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes’ 91.8 preseason grade as a rookie was the best of any quarterback who played at least 30 snaps in the 2017 preseason. It also stands as the 10th-best mark for any quarterback in a preseason since 2013 and the second-best by any rookie in that stretch — behind only Mac Jones in 2021. Mahomes’ eight big-time throws that preseason are tied for the most in one preseason since 2013. Mahomes showed us his elite ability from the moment he stepped on the field. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Chiefs and FOX Sports Announce Broadcast Agreement for Chiefs Preseason Games in Mexico | The Mothership

The agreement provides FOX Sports Mexico the ability to exclusively broadcast all three Kansas City Chiefs preseason games. In addition, Chiefs preseason games will also be available streaming on the FOX Sports MX App. FOX Sports Mexico also gains non-exclusive rights to broadcast The Franchise presented by GEHA – the club’s self-produced, long-form, behind-the-scenes content series – throughout the season in Mexico. Episodes will be released at regular intervals throughout the regular season. “American football has long been a very popular sport in Mexico, and our brand has continued to see steady growth among fans as we continue to capitalize on our NFL marketing rights there,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We had a great experience playing in Mexico City in 2019, and partnering with FOX Sports Mexico to have our preseason games and content on the air and streaming in-market will help us engage our great fans in Mexico and further build the profile of Chiefs Kingdom internationally.”

Around the NFL

Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III sentenced 3 to 10 years in fatal DUI | ESPN

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced Wednesday to three to 10 years in prison for a November 2021 drunken driving crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and her dog. Ruggs could be eligible for parole after three years. Clark County District Court judge Jennifer Schwartz told Ruggs on Wednesday that it was one of the more tragic cases she has seen. Ruggs, 24, had been under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices since pleading guilty in May to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. On Wednesday, Ruggs read from a statement directed at Tintor’s family in which he apologized for his actions. “To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering,” Ruggs said.

Commanders’ Ron Rivera: ‘I put my foot in my mouth’ with Eric Bieniemy comments | NFL.com

Ron Rivera offered a mea culpa Wednesday following Tuesday’s comments regarding the transition to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s approach. The Washington Commanders coach offered a lengthy opening statement to his press conference, noting that his comments “took on a different life” than he intended and that he wasn’t as straightforward as needed. Rivera said he spoke to Bieniemy about his comments. “I basically told him I put my foot in my mouth,” he said. “I think what I said wasn’t as clear as it needed to be. I think the understanding of it is just the fact that I think everybody’s making, in my opinion, a little bit more than needs to be made of this. Because again, the results are what you’re looking for on the field, and so far, the last couple days have been outstanding. I think Eric has done a great job of communicating his message now that guys have opened up, talked with him, he’s opened up to them. It’s been a great bit of growth the last couple of days that guys are starting to have the a-ha moments.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Training Camp: LB Nick Bolton ready to have fun, play football

Much like the team’s right guard Trey Smith, he and his defensive teammates are looking forward to the chance to “hit people.” “I’ve been long overdue,” Bolton told reporters following Tuesday’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “I think as a defense, we’re kind of excited for that one.” Bolton believes Sunday’s game will give the defense a chance to “have fun and play football again” — and evaluate its effectiveness. “I’ll get an opportunity to see how we compare against the run,” he noted. “[How we] get D-linemen inside blocks... getting off of blocks and tackling on the perimeter. “I kind of feel like those are the big things — especially [in] Weeks 1 through 5 as a defense — the kind of things we want to be on top of to help us out.”

A tweet to make you think

Sounds like it’s been night and day for WR Skyy Moore between 2022 and 2023. Specifically, last year he had to be coached up pre-snap, now he’s good.



Moore added he’s learned what window Patrick Mahomes wants to find in him, better feel of when to break away from a route. pic.twitter.com/6Kde2xfjii — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 9, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media