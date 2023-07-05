There’s still time to vote for the Chiefs for 3 ESPY awards

The “ESPY” awards are set to take place a week from the time of this writing — on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. That means the time to vote for your Kansas City Chiefs is running out quickly.

As we mentioned on these pages last month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is up for two awards: “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.” Mahomes’ 2022 Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LVII, are nominated for this year’s “Best Team” award.

In the best “Best NFL Player” category, Mahomes is up against his Super Bowl counterpart, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Joey Bosa and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Mahomes is expected to take home his second ESPY (2019) for “Best NFL Player.”

The competition is stiffer regarding “Best Athlete,” with Mahomes having to beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, New York Yankees outfield Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi. Mahomes was nominated for this award in 2019 but did not win.

Voting for all three awards continues this week, and you can submit your votes for Mahomes and the Chiefs here.