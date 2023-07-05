Arrowheadlines: Both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are already locks for Canton

The latest

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs Power, intelligence, shiftiness and persistence — that’s Travis Kelce. “Eight Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro selections,” Domowitch said. “He made the 2010s All-Decade team, had five straight 90-catch seasons and caught 55 touchdowns in the last six years. He goes in the first year he’s eligible.’’ No discussion is needed. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Let’s see how many championships Patrick Mahomes collects; he’s only now entering his prime years. “There hasn’t been a quarterback who can match his uncanniness for making plays as a passer and runner,” Carucci said about the two-time MVP and Super Bowl winner. “He not only sees the field better than most who have ever played the position but can make the necessary throws from any angle.” A trailblazer in some ways. No discussion is needed.

Check out how the Kansas City Chiefs fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since 2005? Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. 2022 win total: 10.5 2022 team record: 14-3 2022 record ATS: 7-10-0 (T-25th) 2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th) Did you know? Since Andy Reid was hired prior to the 2013 season, the Chiefs have gone over their win total in nine of ten seasons. The only exception was in 2021 when the Chiefs went 12-5, under their win total of 12.5. Chiefs look-ahead to 2023 2023 win total: 11.5 Odds to make the playoffs? -450 (2nd) Odds to win Super Bowl: +600 (1st)

The discourse surrounding the field at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium continues during this dead portion of the offseason. First, it was Brandon Graham blaming the turf for their loss in the Super Bowl. Now, a recent report indicated that the NFL privately blamed players’ choice in cleat studs for the issues with footing in Super Bowl LVII. Gardner-Johnson saw aggregation of the report on social media and reacted, mentioning that he changed out his cleats three different times during pre-game warm-ups.

Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working explain that please https://t.co/HzHLtnRyot — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) July 3, 2023

truly wild stat



average length of Patrick Mahomes TD passes:



2019: 17.3 air yards

2020: 13.0 air yards

2021: 8.5 air yards

2022: 4.5 air yards



last year Mahomes threw 41 touchdowns



only ONE (1) traveled more than 19 yards — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 4, 2023

The veteran tight end made the announcement some three months after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma following a physical with the New Orleans Saints while he was visiting the team in free agency. “After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!” Moreau posted on Twitter on Monday. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended.”

Kareem Hunt, RB Kareem Hunt quickly established himself as a feature back for the Kansas City Chiefs during his rookie campaign in 2017. While off-field issues derailed his career shortly after it took off—footage of him physically assaulting a woman surfaced during his second year, leading to his release by the Chiefs and a lengthy suspension in 2019—he resurfaced with the Cleveland Browns as a quality change-of-pace option working behind star rusher Nick Chubb. Hunt just finished up a four-season run with the organization and is now waiting for a team that will give him a third act in the NFL. The 2017 Pro Bowler fared well for much of his tenure in Cleveland, at least when he was available. He participated in 32 games during his first three seasons, tallying 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground and adding 763 yards and six scores on 97 receptions in that span. His final year with the club was a poor one, though, and Hunt demanded a trade midway through the campaign. While the Browns were open to dealing him, no suitors emerged. He ultimately stayed put, finishing 2022 with just 678 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage on 158 touches. With Chubb still under contract and Jerome Ford ready to assume a bigger role in Year 2, Hunt was a luxury the organization could not afford to keep this offseason, especially with Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reporting that the Browns felt Hunt’s speed has been “slipping.” While no team has come to terms with Hunt yet, he should find a role as a cheap, dependable veteran who can contribute both as a rusher out of the backfield and surehanded pass-catcher.

Will Deneric Prince or Clyde Edwards-Helaire crack the running back rotation? This offseason, the Chiefs prioritized continuity at the running back position. Isiah Pacheco returns as the clear starter, and the Chiefs re-signed veteran Jerick McKinnon to a one-year deal as the third-down running back. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also returns from injury. The only serious addition the Chiefs made was signing undrafted free agent Deneric Prince from Tulsa. Prince, a 216-pound player who led the 2023 NFL Draft running back class in speed score, has already received praise from the Chiefs coaching staff this offseason. But outside of Prince, the running back room largely remains the same this year. In terms of running back roles, Pacheco’s role feels completely solidified. To start last season, the Chiefs had a steady rotation of Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon and Pacheco, but after the bye, Pacheco became the lead guy on early downs. Pacheco’s speed and physicality brought the offense a different yet needed element. In games like the Super Bowl or at the Los Angeles Chargers, Pacheco had critical moments where the Chiefs would give him the ball for an entire drive and score. While I expect Pacheco to remain the team’s early down solution at running back, I’m still skeptical he ever becomes a true third-down running back. Pacheco currently lacks the route running or pass protection ability of McKinnon or even Edwards-Helaire. In addition to that, Pacheco’s physical style leads to injuries, which already showed up in his rookie year. Asking him to play more snaps and take on more contact likely isn’t the best option over the course of a long season.

