Chiefs’ training camp observations from Monday’s Day 8

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s eighth training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the eighth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp — this one a 10-10-10 practice there is a rotation of 10 plays focused on offense, 10 plays where defense is emphasized and 10 minutes of special-teams work.

Monday was a cooler, rainy day. Still, the team stayed outdoors. Six players missed practice, while one returned and another left with an apparent injury.

10 public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team's Season Ticket Members.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with why the Chiefs chose to do a lighter practice on Monday.

Pete listed the opening cast of offensive characters.

And noted that even in a lighter practice, the Chiefs are trying to get everyone some first-team work.

Isiah Pacheco was still being limited, so Clyde Edwards-Helaire (back from the sick list) was the primary running back.

It’s starting to look like more Williams-Watson/Watson-Williams in the back end this season.

As Chris Jones’ fines reached $550,000, Daniel Wise and Matt Dickerson continued to get the benefit.

The young players got their looks on special teams.

And Justin Reid snagged a pick.

There will be no practice on Tuesday. The next one will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after that session.

