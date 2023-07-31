Chiefs’ training camp observations from Monday’s Day 8

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the eighth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp — this one a 10-10-10 practice there is a rotation of 10 plays focused on offense, 10 plays where defense is emphasized and 10 minutes of special-teams work.

Monday was a cooler, rainy day. Still, the team stayed outdoors. Six players missed practice, while one returned and another left with an apparent injury.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with why the Chiefs chose to do a lighter practice on Monday.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo: “I think coach [Andy] Reid has a really good pulse on when to pull off, when to push, when to make it heavy. We went those three in a row with the pads, and I think doing this here gives us a chance to do a little bit more with the mental..." (1/2) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

Spags continued: "...get the bodies back, got [Tuesday] off. I’m sure in coach Reid’s mind [we’ll] get after it a little bit next time we come back.” (2/2) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

Pete listed the opening cast of offensive characters.

Chiefs started in 11 (1 RB, 1 TE), sending out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, TE Travis Kelce, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Skyy Moore and WR Justin Watson to get going.



As practice went on, WRs Richie James, Rashee Rise, Justyn Ross, RB Deneric Prince also saw Mahomes targets. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

And noted that even in a lighter practice, the Chiefs are trying to get everyone some first-team work.

Noteworthy: After three plays in the first period, rookie third-rounder Wanya Morris entered the top-team OL at left tackle for two plays (relieving Donovan Smith), then slid over for right tackle for two plays (relieving Jawaan Taylor). — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

Isiah Pacheco was still being limited, so Clyde Edwards-Helaire (back from the sick list) was the primary running back.

Run period handoffs (order of touch and quantity): RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (3), RB Deneric Prince (2), RB Jerick McKinnon (1)



WR Skyy More took two Mecole-style pop-pass reps; WR Rashee Rice had one of those. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

It’s starting to look like more Williams-Watson/Watson-Williams in the back end this season.

Defensive looks were as to be expected. CB Joshua Williams was the third cornerback these past two days, but it appears to me that the Williams-Jaylen Watson rotation may continue into 2023. CB Nazeeh Johnson was legitimately pushing both before the serious injury. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

As Chris Jones’ fines reached $550,000, Daniel Wise and Matt Dickerson continued to get the benefit.

In top team looks, LBs Drue Tranquill/Leo Chenal rotating. DTs Daniel Wise/Matt Dickerson rotating next to Derrick Nnadi.



CB Nic Jones, DE Malik Herring, DE Josh Kaindoh all got a few plays with the top defense. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

The young players got their looks on special teams.

Punt-return order on Monday: James, WR Nikko Remigio, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Moore



Johnson had been the best gunner... noticed Dave Toub giving CB Kahlef Hailassie and S Isaiah Norman some chances today — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

And Justin Reid snagged a pick.

S Justin Reid picked off a pass in the last period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

There will be no practice on Tuesday. The next one will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after that session.