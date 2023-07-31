Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns, but 6 other players miss Monday’s Chiefs practice

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the eighth full practice of their 2023 training camp. Monday’s session was a lighter 10-10-10 practice. These rotate 10 plays focused on offense, 10 plays where defense is emphasized and 10 minutes of special-teams work. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted six Kansas City players who were not on the practice field.

Not practicing Monday: DE Mike Danna (calf), TE Jody Fortson (right shoulder), DT Chris Jones, WR Ty Scott, WR Kadarius Toney (knee) and DT Turk Wharton (ACL)



Returned: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (sick) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 31, 2023

After missing two practices on the sick list, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was back on the field. But wide receiver Tyrone Scott — who was only re-signed to the team on Friday — was a no-show. When practice concludes, we expect to get more information about his absence.

Tight end Jody Fortson missed his fourth practice following a dislocated shoulder. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed his fifth after undergoing knee surgery.

Defensive end Mike Danna (strained calf) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (ACL) were present, but were working on the sidelines with trainers. Wharton remains on the team’s Reserve/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every camp day he misses. According to Article 42, Section 1 (b) (vi) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and the players union, those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp. That was July 21. Jones’ training-camp fines now total $550,000.