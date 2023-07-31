Arrowheadlines: Frank Clark doesn’t see the Broncos as a rival of the Chiefs

The latest

Heading into the new season, the Denver Broncos are riding a very similar Gerulaitis-esque 15-game losing streak against the divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs. You might think that injecting some humor into the mix might be of some benefit, but free-agent arrival Frank Clark sounded deadly serious about how the once stellar matchup has lost its shine as a legitimate rivalry. “I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” Clark told BroncosTV. “In a rivalry, it’s competitive... I’m on the Broncos now, and I’ve been on the other side, and we didn’t call it a rivalry then. I’m on the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat [that] team. We have to win our division. We have to do a few things. It’s not just about the Chiefs. It’s things we have to do here. We have to get our own ball together here in order for us to go out and compete for us to become one of those [factors].”

Chiefs WR Justin Watson says he always wanted to stay in Kansas City | Chiefs Wire

“You know, secretly, I always knew that I was coming back here,” Watson explained. “You know, we [were] going back and forth on the numbers. But that’s why when you get into year six, and you’ve played in big-time football games and, once you experience Arrowhead and Chiefs Kingdom, you want to be a part of it.” Watson finished last season with 15 catches for 315 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He played a significant role on special teams and built solid chemistry with Patrick Mahomes on deep pass plays. He made it clear later in his comments that other franchises were interested in procuring his services for the upcoming year, but he had no intention of leaving. “There [were] probably six or seven teams that were making real offers,” Watson said, “[I was] telling my agent, it was always ‘Well, let’s go back to the Chiefs. Let’s go back to the Chiefs.’ Because this is where I really wanted to be the whole time.”

Five Observations from Sunday’s Practice | Chiefs Training Camp | The Mothership

3. Safety Justin Reid tallied a pass-breakup during a red zone 11-on-11 period. Reid made a memorable defensive play on Sunday with an athletic pass-breakup during an 11-on-11 period of practice. Reid stuck with the intended receiver on the route, which was a shallow crosser shy of the goal line, and made a diving swat to knock the ball away. Cornerback Joshua Williams recorded a noteworthy pass-breakup as well, successfully defending a pass toward the end zone in 1-on-1 coverage during 7-on-7 drills. Fellow second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie also tallied a significant play, hauling in an interception off a deflection during an early 11-on-11 period. It was a heads-up play by McDuffie, who continued his strong camp.

Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visits with Patriots on Saturday | NFL.com

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott visited with Pats on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday, per sources informed of the situation. Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later reported that Elliott left New England without a contract, but the two sides plan to remain in contact. Jordan Schultz first reported the news of Elliott’s visit.

The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 Preseason | Bleacher Report

2. Yannick Ngakoue, Edge On the opposite side of Clowney’s scouting report, if you need a disruptor, Yannick Ngakoue is your guy. While calling him a “one-trick pony” is a bit unfair, Ngakoue has long carried the label of a below-average run defender. The 28-year-old is unquestionably a pass-rush specialist. The good news is he’s quite productive in that role. Ngakoue has registered eight-plus sacks in all seven NFL seasons, generating at least 26 pressures in each of the last five years. Last year, he totaled 9.5 sacks and 27 pressures for the Indianapolis Colts. As a bonus, Ngakoue has missed no more than two games in any season of his career. Between his pass-rush reliability and availability, he’d be a quality addition as a complementary piece for a contender.

Danielle Hunter, Vikings agree to terms on new one-year deal worth $20 million | CBS Sports

The Minnesota Vikings lost one of their top pass rushers this offseason, and appeared to be set to lose their other star pass rusher prior to the start of the 2023 season, but the Vikings and Danielle Hunter reached an agreement on a new one-year deal worth $20 million and $17 million guaranteed with a no-tag clause on Sunday, per NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson. Hunter was in the final year of a five-year, $70 million extension, and the Vikings were evaluating trade options for the star pass rusher, per ESPN.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reported back pain in pre-camp physical, source says | ESPN

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has requested a trade, reported back pain during his pre-training camp physical that was deemed to be from an injury that was not sustained while playing for Indianapolis, a league source told ESPN. The situation now has the team considering whether to place Taylor on the non-football injury list, which could result in Indianapolis withholding his salary, the source said. Taylor failed his physical, the source said, because of a combination of a previous ankle injury for which surgery was performed earlier this year and the back injury. The team’s medical staff had not previously discussed a back issue with Taylor, and the Colts were unaware of the problem until Taylor reported on Tuesday, the source said.

Chiefs Training Camp: CB Joshua Williams working on his press coverage

“Definitely the little things,” Williams said of his offseason focus when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s training-camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “You can always work on the playbook — and that’s what I did… [and] what I’m still doing. [It’s] just technique things — things that might have gotten me in trouble last year [like] penalties… That was a big emphasis.” The lanky corner continued to make his presence felt during Sunday’s training camp session, registering a fundamentally sound pass breakup during a red-zone period. “I want to use every ounce of potential I have,” the 2022 fourth-rounder proclaimed. “I know how good I can be.” With a clearer focus on what it will take to once again climb the mountaintop, Williams made his teammates’ goal clear. “We want to win this championship again,” he said.

