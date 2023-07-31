3 observations from the Chiefs’ Sunday training camp practice

The Kansas City Chiefs concluded a full week of training camp as they conducted their seventh practice on Sunday — and their third consecutive day in pads. After players were forced indoors halfway into Saturday’s session due to severe weather at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Sunday’s action was ramped up to the max.

I was there — and here are three things I noticed.

1. Deneric Prince is here to stay

Every season, we see some hype about certain players — whether it is from ridiculous college highlight reels or players who emerge as fan favorites during camp. But hype is not the word I would use to describe what we’re seeing from the rookie UDFA running back. Right now it looks more like substance.

Even during the offseason program, Prince was considered the most likely to become the team's primary kickoff returner — but in training camp, his contributions to the offense have drawn the most attention.

With Isiah Pacheco wearing the no-contact yellow jersey (and Clyde Edwards-Helaire out sick), Prince had more first-team reps than any other back — and made some nice catches out of the backfield.

Deneric Prince with virtually every first team RB rep in the team period. Made a few catches. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

He was also the first back who was involved in some perimeter runs.

The team seems to want to get Deneric Prince the ball on the perimeter. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

These plays were particularly fascinating — because in 2022, Kansas City tended to run the ball between the tackles. In these plays, Prince displayed both vision and speed to the outside.

Then while taking red-zone reps with the second team, he made a phenomenal diving catch into the end zone.

Deneric Prince with a sensational diving grab on a pass from Gabbert for touchdown. We might have something folks. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

Sunday’s play of the day will leave fans clamoring for more. While it is uncommon to call a rookie UDFA a lock to make the team’s roster, it feels more appropriate to begin debating his percentage of offensive snaps this season.

2. The wide receivers

The first wideouts to crack Sunday’s first-team rotation were Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

Moore, Watson and MVS taking the most first team reps at WR so far. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

Valdes-Scantling and Moore both had multiple receptions on the day. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be particularly dialed-in on his deep downfield throws to Valdes-Scantling, who was making catches in stride.

Moore worked out of the slot quite a bit, running a series of shallow slants, flats and out routes.

Watson struggled out of the gate, dropping a few passes during the first team period.

Watson with a few drops early. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

But he did redeem himself in the last session by catching a red-zone touchdown from Mahomes.

Watson redeems himself with a TD grab on a corner route from Mahomes. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

Richie James split his reps between the first and second teams, appearing in multiple looks. He was the motion man in more than one instance. This suggests that he is filling Kadarius Toney’s role.

While second-round rookie Rashee Rice spent most of the day with the second team, he made some high-level catches during a red-zone period.

Gabbert with a role out pass to Rice for a TD. Finger tip grab toe tap type play. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

During a 7-on-7 period, he mixed in with the first team — and stayed there to the end of practice.

Justyn Ross followed the same arc. Mahomes looked his way a few times. He had a nice catch over cornerback Joshua Williams.

Justyn Ross with a nice over the shoulder grab on Williams. Dime from Mahomes. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

Nikko Remigio, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tyrone Scott — back with the team after a six-week absence — all made receptions with the second and third teams.

3. Grueling physicality

Sunday’s practice was no joke — beginning with the first drill of the day: the notorious blocking sled at the 50-yard line.

The offense is starting practice on the sled. Buckle up everyone this is going to be a blood and guts day. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

Lightning-quick individual and unit periods paved the way to extensive 11-on-11 work — and the pads were popping.

Sunday’s emphasis was on red-zone and short-yardage situations. There was also extensive work on inside runs during 9-on-7 drills — which led to some big hits and tremendous blocks.

Trey Smith is blasting people in the inside run period. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

Jawaan Taylor moving in space is a sight to behold. Blasted Chenal on an outside run play. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

All in all, it was the longest and most grueling day of camp so far, coming in at just under two and a half hours. During the last team period, players on both sides of the ball were visibly gassed — a great reminder that running sprints and lifting weights does not lead to being in football shape.

These guys are tired. Getting close to two hours at a break neck pace. — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) July 30, 2023

In particular, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was fatigued after running in coverage nearly all day. But before the last rep, there was encouragement from the opposite huddle.

“One more play! We need you, Willie!“ yelled Mahomes.

A week into a long process, the team’s main goal is still in focus. From the top down, it is quite clear that the Chiefs have every intention of hoisting another Lombardi trophy.