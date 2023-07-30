Joshua Williams working on consistency in press coverage entering 2023 season

Not satisfied with winning it all in 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year cornerback Joshua Williams is working toward taking the next step in his sophomore season.

“Definitely the little things,” Williams said of his offseason focus when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s training-camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “You can always work on the playbook — and that’s what I did… [and] what I’m still doing. [It’s] just technique things — things that might have gotten me in trouble last year [like] penalties… That was a big emphasis.”

The lanky corner continued to make his presence felt during Sunday’s training camp session, registering a fundamentally sound pass breakup during a red-zone period.

“I want to use every ounce of potential I have,” the 2022 fourth-rounder proclaimed. “I know how good I can be.”

With a clearer focus on what it will take to once again climb the mountaintop, Williams made his teammates’ goal clear.

“We want to win this championship again,” he said.

In his rookie year, Williams flashed physicality and athleticism, snagging his first career interception in Kansas City’s Week 7 victory over Jimmy Garappolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Hoping to keep the coming season’s battles inside the white lines, Williams believes his offseason program focusing on press coverage will help him avoid the dreaded sophomore slump this season.

“Just honing and trying to perfect little techniques,” the Fayetteville State standout said after the team’s longest training camp practice thus far. “Things to expect at the line of scrimmage… That was an emphasis in the offseason, still — and [the] emphasis now. That’s what we’re working on.”