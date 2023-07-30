Chiefs’ training camp observations from Sunday’s Day 7

On Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the seventh full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp — and the third consecutively in full pads.

With sunshine throughout — and following Saturday’s rain-shortened practice — the Chiefs practiced for two hours and 25 minutes. That’s longer than any other camp practice this season. The session included numerous full-speed team periods that left the starters drained. Eight players missed practice, but some returned to work. There were also two new players on the field, taking the places of two others who are now out for the season.

Arrowhead Pride lead analyst Ron Kopp Jr. was there. He built up plenty of observations and takeaways over his two days watching this weekend’s practices. He shares them here.

State of the pass rush

With pads on, I got some good looks at the team’s projected top three pass rushers: defensive ends George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

I highlighted Karlaftis on Saturday, pointing out some improvements I noticed in his outside rush. His dips around (and under) the hands of offensive tackles are looking smoother and more effective. If he can threaten tackles up the arc more often, it can leave them more susceptible to his primary move: a bull rush.

Got a much better look at Felix Anudike-Uzomah today, running with the 2nd team exclusively



One of his best reps was an outside rush, push&pull against LT Wanya Morris that may have drew a holding flag and still got into the back of the pocket — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

On Sunday, Anudike-Uzomah reminded me why I get so excited about a subtle, potential improvement in Karlaftis’ rush plan. While the second-year player needs to become a more dynamic rusher, the Kansas State rookie brings some of that to the table naturally.

FAU just looped inside and forced a pressured throw in Gabbert’s face #Chiefs https://t.co/Z7ixaHBtYV — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

He also got around LT Prince Tega Wanogho on one outside rush by swiping hands and bringing his hips thru in the same motion



The sort of moves that impressed me at K-State https://t.co/X7n7gb6aB8 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Here’s Felix beating Prince Tega Wanogho 1v1 with an inside move pic.twitter.com/EWS1IqXGXa — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

In this 1-on-1 drill, the offensive tackle has no inside help — but you can still see Anudike-Uzomah’s fluidity as he turns the corner inside.

He wasn’t the only rookie defensive end who caught my attention.

BJ Thompson has been giving the backup OTs fits getting depth in their pass sets during 1v1s. So fast to the corner #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

This fifth-round draft pick also impressed me in the 1-on-1 pass-rushing drill, consistently winning around the outside with speed.

For the first time in a team period, I noticed Omenihu rush from an interior alignment.

Starting 11s in the red zone. First time I remember seeing #Chiefs’ defense work Omenihu as an interior DL



He penetrates the pocket, but Thuney washes him out from disrupting anything — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

This rep didn’t work out — but he did well in some other snaps on the outside.

Notes from 1st team 11s period#Chiefs defense worked stunts & blitzes right out of the gate. Omenihu’s quickness beat Donovan Smith inside on one rep for a pressure. Bolton flew through on another play



Noah Gray and Richie James each had shoestring catches — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

On this snap, a move inside beat left tackle Donovan Smith for a pressure.

The free-agent signing has some work to do as an edge rusher — but he did generate pressure early in the first team period.

New offensive tackles

Omenihu’s lowkey showing off the edge, however, might be in part because the team’s new starting offensive tackles have looked so solid.

Jawaan Taylor is eating up both Karlaftis’ and Omenihu’s attempts at turning speed into power #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s drop into his pass set is so quick, he is eliminating speed rushes — while also having the mass to swallow up attempts at countering with power.

#Chiefs working a lot of outside toss runs today — Jawaan Taylor just blew up Leo Chenal in space on one — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Taylor also had a good play out in space as a run blocker.

#Chiefs have worked in Wanya Morris at bothright and left tackle with the 1st team in 9on7 run period — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

The rookie offensive tackle also had a notable day — primarily because he was worked into the starting offense. That’s a sign that he might have a leg up on Lucas Niang for the swing-tackle role.

More playmakers emerging

With tight end Jody Fortson out of camp, another tight end has stepped up.

Matt Bushman just reached out and semi-one handed an in-breaking route in 1v1s. Clean completion to beat Mike Edwards #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Mahomes finds a wide open Matt Bushman for a redzone TD. Bushman’s been working in plenty with the starters during team today #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

#Chiefs OC Matt Nagy said Matt Bushman never drops anything a few days ago



I have yet to prove him wrong in 3 days at Camp — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Bushman’s hands have been noticeably impressive.

Really nice back-shoulder completion from 15 to Justyn Ross, who walled off Williams on the sideline 20+ yards downfield — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Wide receiver Justyn Ross continued to succeed in the same ways we have seen throughout these practices: downfield throws to the sideline (or in tight windows) from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Man, starting offense in 7v7. The release Noah Gray just got off the line isolated outside against Joshua Williams in a deep in route was WR-like



Pass was a little far for the outstretched TE, but an impressive rep against a CB nonetheless — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Second tight end Noah Gray also continued to show why he could be a more legitimate piece of the passing attack this season.

Forgettable moments

Wide receiver Justin Watson joined Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore as the first group of receivers who were consistently in with the first-team offense...

Two balls off Justin Watson’s hands/shoulder pads in starting 11s #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

...which gave him the opportunity to make two errors.

Joshua Williams having a VERY rough 7s right now — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

The second-year cornerback was picked on in a 7-on-7period, getting three or four targets in a row.

Think I just saw Jaylen Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette have to be broken up during a 1v1 drill



Watson threw a football at Marsette as he was being separated #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Another day, another scuffle. This time, a ball was thrown.

Other quick-hitters

Justyn Ross had a nice slant route in the RZ that seemingly created separation — but CB Reese Taylor stuck on him and knocked it away #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Ross impressed me with this route — and then the undrafted free agent flew in and knocked a good pass away. Taylor’s ability to stick with Ross was noteworthy.

Bryan Cook camp up limping after a red-zone play in team — but waved off the possibility of a substitution and stayed in for the next play — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) July 30, 2023

Second-year safety Bryan Cook’s toughness — and leadership by example — are not just talking points.