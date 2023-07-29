 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Saturday’s Day 6

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s sixth training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the fifth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It began as a sunny day — and promised to be a little cooler; temperatures were expected to be in the mid-80s when the session concluded. Unfortunately, that forecast proved juuust a bit outside as a serious thunderstorm rolled into St. Joseph. A total of nine players missed the practice — and another left with an injury.

12 public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — which begin with madness!

The big boys were in town.

Before the storm, they saw some wide receiver pyrotechnics. We’ll just let them go bang-bang-BANG!

Then — thanks to limited or missing players — Deneric Prince got some work.

Then there were some defensive highlights.

Then there was some red-zone work.

After that, Danny Shelton was in for some offensive plays. Think “Hungry Pig Right Redux.”

Pete compiled some notes on the trenches.

It’s true: we would not want to rush the right side of Kansas City’s offensive line.

It looks like there could be bad news about safety Nazeeh Johnson.

After the rain bubbles, Uncle Dave spoke about roster bubbles.

The team will have its next practice on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after practice.

