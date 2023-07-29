Chiefs’ training camp observations from Saturday’s Day 6

On Saturday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the fifth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It began as a sunny day — and promised to be a little cooler; temperatures were expected to be in the mid-80s when the session concluded. Unfortunately, that forecast proved juuust a bit outside as a serious thunderstorm rolled into St. Joseph. A total of nine players missed the practice — and another left with an injury.

12 public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — which begin with madness!

A little bit of a shorter thread today given the madness with the rain. At least the #Chiefs got a good hour and change of work in for the fans to see before having to move indoors due to the monsoon. At that point, the practice closes to the public. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

The big boys were in town.

NFL Network was in attendance for 'Back Together Weekend,' with coverage and interviews from @kimmichex and @SteveMariucci, who was on the Green Bay staff with Andy Reid from 1992-95. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Before the storm, they saw some wide receiver pyrotechnics. We’ll just let them go bang-bang-BANG!

First, a couple observations in no order regarding pass-catcher vs. defensive backs one-on-ones...



WR Rashee Rice made the first deep catch, streaking down the field to beat CB Nic Jones to get a rise out of the crowd. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling won all three of his reps. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

WRs Justin Watson and Skyy Moore both had good one-on-one sessions. The @Chiefs provided a clip of a fantastic Moore rep against CB Joshua Williams https://t.co/rDT2WGMbtX — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Take in this from WR Justyn Ross against CB Nazeeh Johnson. Not sure if a ticky-tacky ref might call OPI, but the keys for me were A) his ability to stop on a dime/catch the pass, B) how the play depicts his good health and C) the pre-catch wipe-off https://t.co/wJKm9Gxydn — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Continued on one-on-ones: WR Richie James beat CB Dicpario Bootle in a rep, and there was a conversation between the two after. The moment ended with James embracing Bootle as they ran back. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

TE Travis Kelce got S Justin Reid twice, and Reid showed alittle frustration after his second go; guarding Kelce has to be an exasperating task.



CB Trent McDuffie knocked a ball away from Moore. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Then — thanks to limited or missing players — Deneric Prince got some work.

The Chiefs had a run period on the other field while one-on-ones were ongoing. Here is the order of RB touch & how many (Pacheco limited, Edwards-Helaire sick):



First team: Prince (6), Perine (2), McKinnon (1)

Second team: Perine (2), Ealy (1), Prince (1)

Third team: Ealy (3) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Then there were some defensive highlights.

During 11-on-11, S Chamarri Conner ripped a ball away from Valdes-Scantling after he caught a pass from QB Patrick Mahomes. LB Willie Gay Jr. had a would-be sack of QB Blaine Gabbert. CB Trent McDuffie broke up a Gabbert pass to Rice. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Then there was some red-zone work.

In the red zone, Mahomes targeted TE Blake Bell in the back left of the end zone but hit LB Leo Chenal square in the back. Two plays later, he found TE Travis Kelce in the end zone for his *special* moment with LB Jack Cochrane. Valdes-Scantling scored on the next play. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Also in the red zone, Gabbert overcame a bad snap to find WR Justyn Ross for a sit-down touchdown. QB Shane Buechele also had a touchdown in this period... looked like a slant to TE Noah Gray. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

After that, Danny Shelton was in for some offensive plays. Think “Hungry Pig Right Redux.”

Andy Reid toying with DL Danny Shelton as an offensive battering ram gave me life here on Day 6 of camp. More. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

Pete compiled some notes on the trenches.

Some trenches notes... Matt Dickerson and Daniel Wise continue to mix in at defensive tackle in the absence of Chris Jones. Chiefs have been allowing OL Nick Allegretti some looks at center, would like him to be backup there. Seems to be a work in progress. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

It’s true: we would not want to rush the right side of Kansas City’s offensive line.

OL vs. DL occurred right before the rain set in, but I continue to be impressed with C Creed Humphrey and RG Trey Smith — real Andre the Giant immovable object vibes from that duo. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

It looks like there could be bad news about safety Nazeeh Johnson.

The possible serious injury to Johnson (knee) is a true shame. He was one of the best early stories of camp. I anticipate an official update Sunday as Andy Reid speaks to the media. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

After the rain bubbles, Uncle Dave spoke about roster bubbles.

Today's notebook dives into the quotes from special teams coordinator Dave Toub, the keeper of the bubble. Good insight from Toub (also our post-practice chat, full injury report, tweet and quote of the day and what's next): https://t.co/RKHVpTVhJQ — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

The team will have its next practice on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after practice.