Travis Kelce tweets following back-to-back practices with altercations

It has been back-to-back days of sweltering heat on the campus of Missouri Western State in St. Joseph. Let’s just say those are the perfect circumstances for things to get chippy — even between Kansas City Chiefs teammates. 11-year veteran tight end Travis Kelce found himself mixing it up both Friday and Saturday.

First, on Friday, during a seven-on-seven period, the tight end caught a pass from backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Several Chiefs defenders poked and prodded at the ball, including defensive backs Dicaprio Bootle and Bryan Cook. Kelce responded by striking Bootle’s helmet and shoving Cook.

Dicaprio Bootle giving Travis Kelce a little extra after the play. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp. *Note - this video is not be used without permission from KSHB 41* pic.twitter.com/f0MJyPhreG — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 28, 2023

On Saturday, Kelce caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And again, shortly after the play, another Chiefs defender — this time, linebacker Jack Cochrane — tried to rip the ball from his grasp. Kelce did not take too kindly to the rip-away attempt, smacking Cochrane in the helmet.

The video (courtesy of Nick Roesch of Chiefs Wire) has been making the rounds on social media.

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

Realizing the video’s virality, Kelce tweeted once he had access to his phone.

Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 29, 2023

“Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader... plain and simple,” he wrote.

Kelce’s enthusiasm for the game is a significant reason he is a surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, even with years left in his career.

Training camp altercations happen every season; kudos to Kelce for the tweet to follow.