L’Jarius Sneed among 9 Chiefs missing Saturday’s practice

On Saturday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the sixth full practice of their 2023 training camp — the second one with players in pads. Watching from the press tent, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted eight nine Kansas City players who were not on the practice field.

Update: I have also yet to see RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire https://t.co/qDYjaw28X5 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2023

The biggest news here is that starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — and reserve running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — were not participating in practice.

Defensive end Mike Danna (with a strained calf), wide receiver Jody Forton (shoulder) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (strained neck) all left the field with their injuries on Friday. Danna and Tranquill are present on Saturday, but are not participating in practice.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a $50,000 fine for every practice session he misses as he continues his contract holdout.

Linebacker Isaiah Moore has now missed his third practice with a knee injury. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed his fourth practice with his knee injury.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton remains on the team’s Reserve/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. Present at practice, he is rehabbing last season’s ACL injury on the sidelines.

Updates after practice

After practice concluded, the Chiefs said that safety Nazeeh Johnson had left practice after hurting his knee. This had not been reported before a strong storm moved into the St. Joseph area about an hour after practice began; the storm forced the session indoors.

The Chiefs also clarified Sneed and Edwards-Helaire’s status, saying that the starting cornerback missed practice with a knee injury. while the running back was ill.