Arrowheadlines: Andy Reid thinks fighting at camp is a waste of time

Andy Reid isn’t a fan of fighting

It was a little chippier at Chiefs camp today — and Andy Reid mentioned that fighting is a waste of time but a little of that is to be expected during camp.



Reid said the Chiefs are taking it a day at a time with RB Isiah Pacheco, wouldn’t give a timetable. pic.twitter.com/QxqzpDR4NI — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

It's the first day of pads and yeah, things can always get a little chippy at camp. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sSsUD1OB47 — Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) July 28, 2023

NFL All Under 25 Defensive Team for 2023: Lions hold down defensive line with two players | CBS Sports

LB: Nick Bolton (Chiefs) I actually think Bolton is already a top 10 linebacker in the NFL. In 2022, he racked up a whopping 180 combined tackles (second among all players), two sacks and three passes defensed to go along with his first two career interceptions. Bolton could have won Super Bowl MVP for the Chiefs, as he recorded nine combined tackles and a fumble recovery he took back for a 36-yard touchdown in the big game.

Chris Jones Likes Tweet Saying He Won’t Be with Chiefs Next Year Without New Contract | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who did not report to training camp this week in a holdout for a long-term extension, liked a Tweet Friday stating that he “won’t be a Chief next year without a new contract.” Jones is heading into the final year of his four-year, $80-million deal with the Chiefs. He is currently set to become a UFA in 2024.

Matt Nagy describes Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco’s top-notch work ethic | Chiefs Wire

When Nagy was questioned about how Pacheco manages to be so tough to tackle behind the line of scrimmage, the seasoned offensive coordinator said it comes down to the back’s outstanding work ethic. “[It is Pacheco’s] mentality. I mean you see him, he’s out here – we were joking about it he’s so angry right now that he’s not in here running reps in practice, so he’s getting in extra work,” Nagy explained. “This guy man, he’s going all the time, you say to yourself ‘Is it ever going to stop?’ Where you catch him one time that he doesn’t have that mentality and it’s 24/7, that’s in his DNA he’s got that. When you’re a football [player] – you roam with the football in your hand, and you have that mentality it’s hard to stop you.”

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December | NFL.com

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his left knee on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Ramsey injured his knee during Miami’s Thursday practice and was carted off, with news coming later in the day that his injury would require surgery. The question at that point was which course of action the doctors would be able to take to repair the ligament damage, as a meniscus trim would have led to an estimated six week recovery period, but a full repair would lengthen that timeline significantly.

Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals QB out ‘several weeks’ due to calf | USA Today

Burrow’s calf strain is expected to keep him out several weeks, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Friday. But it’s unclear if Burrow could ultimately miss time during the Bengals regular season. “Calf strain. It’ll take several weeks,” Taylor said after Friday’s practice, “and that’s the information we’ve got right now.” When Taylor was asked if Burrow’s injury could extend into the Bengals’ regular season, which begins on the road – in six weeks – against the in-state rival Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10, Taylor said: “Several weeks is several weeks.”

Dalvin Cook high on Jets ahead of visit, signing decision | ESPN

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook was in the New York area Friday and sounded optimistic about his chances of signing with the Jets. “I think [the odds] are pretty high, man,” Cook said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “I think we’re in a position of, you know, a team that’s building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player. I want to add to whatever they’ve got going on. “I think the possibility is high right now of getting things done.”

Chiefs Roster: Andy Reid talks Skyy Moore, Rahsee Rice, and Justyn Ross

Rashee Rice Asked about rookie second-round wide receiver, Reid acknowledged that while Rice is going through some growing pains, he is working hard to get better. “[He’s a ] sharp kid,” declared Reid. “[A] tremendous talent. This is all new to him. You know when you’re a rookie receiver, you come in here [and] you’re running miles. So you’ve got to get used to that — and the pace. There are no plays off; there’s no back side. I mean, you’ve got to go 100 miles an hour. So he’s learning that.” Reid added that he is pleased with the former SMU wideout’s willingness to do whatever it takes. “He’s willing, you know — and he works hard.” said the head coach. “And the quarterbacks like him. So he’s doing a good job.”

So I’m watching the Doc QUARTERBACK.. and my fantastical meeting with @PatrickMahomes shows up . It was so exciting to relive that moment ! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 28, 2023

