 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Friday’s Day 5

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s fifth training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the fifth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a sunny, very hot day in St. Joseph. There was a heat advisory in the area, with temperatures in the high 80s when the session concluded. Four players missed the practice — and three more left before it was over.

13 public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations that began with some short tempers:

The head coach didn’t like it... but understood.

The quarterback dusted off a throw from Super Bowl LV.

But then the team’s new veteran safety stepped in.

One of the team’s many second-year corners made a play.

The tight ends stood up to open a fourth-quarter drive.

Then a couple of cornerbacks gave Justyn Ross the business.

Another less-than-ideal moment was coming for the former Clemson wideout.

But Ross still had some good moments.

Two of the team’s new wideouts continued to impress.

One of the reserve tight ends had some bad luck.

The latest episode of “Rookie Corner Bugs Sixth-Year Pro” was playing on the sideline. There will be more episodes.

Yep... it was a padded practice. (And yes... Joe Thuney is the left guard).

Trench warfare continued.

The fourth-year linebacker grabbed himself a PBU.

An unheralded rookie wide receiver caught Pete’s eye.

For your consideration... Friday’s running back tally sheet.

And Friday’s Mahomes Menu.

Here’s a first look at the backups to the offensive line.

Some special teams notes.

And yes... no Chris Jones.

The team will have its next practice on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that special teams coordinator Dave Toub will be among those speaking to the press after practice.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride