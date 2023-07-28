Chiefs’ training camp observations from Friday’s Day 5

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the fifth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a sunny, very hot day in St. Joseph. There was a heat advisory in the area, with temperatures in the high 80s when the session concluded. Four players missed the practice — and three more left before it was over.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations that began with some short tempers:

As has been mentioned, a heat advisory with the first padded practice made for some grumpy #Chiefs, with more extracurricular activity than usual.



TE Travis Kelce was agitated with a referee early, then CB Dicaprio Bootle later on. From @Jacobs71: https://t.co/CVixUoK6gl — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

The head coach didn’t like it... but understood.

Andy Reid on fighting: "Fighting's a waste of time. You get thrown out of games doing it, get hurt out here doing it, but they're gonna jaw. It's hot, humid... Just as long as there's no punches thrown, we're alright. They're gonna talk a little bit, that happens." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

The quarterback dusted off a throw from Super Bowl LV.

The first 11-on-11 period saw QB Patrick Mahomes make one of those plays only he can... throwing a ball on the run almost sidearm (about 9:30 on a clock), 40+ yards down the field to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who reined it in despite coverage. Great pitch and catch. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

But then the team’s new veteran safety stepped in.

Two plays later, Mahomes tried to go deep again, targeting WR Skyy Moore. It looks like Moore probably could have come back to the ball a bit, but he didn't, allowing S Mike Edwards to make an interception. See for yourself via @Chiefs. https://t.co/E3ooSg8dFD — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

One of the team’s many second-year corners made a play.

CB Joshua Williams broke up a Blaine Gabbert pass targeting TE Matt Buchman when it was time for the twos in the early 11-on-11 period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

The tight ends stood up to open a fourth-quarter drive.

The next 11-on-11 session came with a game scenario: 7 minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter. Mahomes connected with tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray as they worked their way down the field. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Then a couple of cornerbacks gave Justyn Ross the business.

In the same period, Mahomes tried to find WR Justyn Ross on back-to-back plays but not to be, as CB Kahlef Hailassie had good coverage on the first followed by CB Nazeeh Johnson breaking up the next. Drive ended on a play in which Kelce thought he was interfered with. No flag. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Another less-than-ideal moment was coming for the former Clemson wideout.

WR Justyn Ross got popped by S Justin Reid after a catch from Mahomes during 7s. Looked a little shaken up, definitely a welcome-back-to-contact moment. 2021 was a while ago. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

But Ross still had some good moments.

In WR vs. DB one-on-ones, Ross showcased some above-average route-running. One rep saw him completely cook Jones. WR Cornell Powell did well. CB L'Jarius Sneed got his hands on a bad pass to Valdes-Scantling. Reid broke up a ball to Ross. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Two of the team’s new wideouts continued to impress.

WR Richie James made a great catch from Gabbert when it was the second team's turn. James came back to the ball and Gabbert threw it behind him, but James extended his arms to make the play. WR Rashee Rice continues to look the part early. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

One of the reserve tight ends had some bad luck.

TE Jody Fortson was injured during this period trying to bring in a touchdown. Of the three injuries (Danna, Tranquill) that occurred on Friday, Fortson appeared to be in the most pain (right shoulder). I'm curious what we find out on Saturday regarding No. 88. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

The latest episode of “Rookie Corner Bugs Sixth-Year Pro” was playing on the sideline. There will be more episodes.

The next 11-on-11 period with Mahomes saw CB Nic Jones make a fantastic play against Valdes-Scantling, breaking up a pass down the right sideline. Jones was fired up after the play, letting Valdes-Scantling know about it. Bold from the rookie. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Yep... it was a padded practice. (And yes... Joe Thuney is the left guard).

RG Joe Thuney smashed DL Charles Omenihu and made media members gasp on a handoff to RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Omenihu made up for it on the next play by chasing Mahomes out of the pocket, might have gotten him for a sack in a game situation. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Trench warfare continued.

Pads allowed for a deeper look at OL vs. DL in one-on-ones. The interior of the O-line expectedly dominated. DE Malik Herring had a nice day — and he needs it to make the 53-man roster. OL Wanya Morris had his college smack-talk buddy DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the dirt on a rep. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

OL Trey Smith on one-on-ones: "For me, I try to calm down the situation, just lock into the coaching points, techniques, knowing what I need to correct... One-on-one is a great measuring stick in terms of what you're doing, how effective your technique is." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

The fourth-year linebacker grabbed himself a PBU.

LB Willie Gay broke up a Mahomes pass in 7-on-7.



"I just want to ball out [in 2023]. Just like last year, I want to ball out... I just want to win another Super Bowl, add that to my resume. Let everything else handle itself."



His focus is staying injury-free in contract year. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

An unheralded rookie wide receiver caught Pete’s eye.

WR Kekoa Crawford slid to the ground to get under a pass from QB Shane Buechele. Targeting Crawford again later, Buechele had the pass broken up by Hailassie. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

For your consideration... Friday’s running back tally sheet.

9-on-7 run period number of carries and order of carry



First team: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (3), Jerick McKinnon (2), Deneric Prince (3)

Second team: La'Mical Perine (3), Prince (1)

Third team: Jerrion Ealy (3) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

And Friday’s Mahomes Menu.

Mahomes' 11-on-11 targets: Edwards-Helaire, Gray, Kelce, RB Jerick McKinnon, WR Skyy Moore, Ross, Valdes-Scantling, WR Justin Watson — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Here’s a first look at the backups to the offensive line.

Second-team offensive line (left to right): LT Prince Tega Wanogho, LG Nick Allegretti, C Mike Caliendo, RG Darian Kinnard, RT Lucas Niang; Morris worked as third-team LT — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Some special teams notes.

Harrison Butker went 8 for 8 in the field-goal period, finishing with a successful attempt from around 52.



Dave Toub's order of kick returners: Prince, James, WR Nikko Remigio, Moore — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

And yes... no Chris Jones.

Still no sign of Chris Jones in St. Joseph, with the stalemate continuing.

The team will have its next practice on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that special teams coordinator Dave Toub will be among those speaking to the press after practice.