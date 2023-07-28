The Chiefs’ Andy Reid discusses his stable of pass-catchers

After Friday’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about many of the pass-catchers on his roster — and even one who is no longer playing football.

Of course, this is all because the team’s projected No. 1 wideout — Kadarius Toney — went down with a knee injury even before camp’s first offensive snap. So naturally, reporters want to know: will Player X step up in Toney’s absence?

Skyy Moore

The Chiefs selected sophomore wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Reid said that Moore continues to make strides — and that he like some of the things he offers as a playmaker.

“He’s doing a nice job,” offered Reid. “Skyy is tough. He’s good after the catch and got good hands. Good route-runner. He has worked a lot with Pat [Mahomes] in the offseason — so yeah: he’s solid.”

Rashee Rice

Asked about rookie second-round wide receiver, Reid acknowledged that while Rice is going through some growing pains, he is working hard to get better.

“[He’s a ] sharp kid,” declared Reid. “[A] tremendous talent. This is all new to him. You know when you’re a rookie receiver, you come in here [and] you’re running miles. So you’ve got to get used to that — and the pace. There are no plays off; there’s no back side. I mean, you’ve got to go 100 miles an hour. So he’s learning that.”

Reid added that he is pleased with the former SMU wideout’s willingness to do whatever it takes.

“He’s willing, you know — and he works hard.” said the head coach. “And the quarterbacks like him. So he’s doing a good job.”

Justyn Ross

Now on his second year with the team (the first one spent on injured reserve), Ross is on the minds of a lot of fans. Reid said that the former Clemson star is getting better with each practice — and with padded sessions now underway, his large 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame is helpful to him.

“He’s such a big kid — tall kid, you know,” said the head coach. “[He has the] ability to go up and get the ball. That type of stuff will benefit him.”

John Ross

Reporters were also curious about Wednesday’s retirement of the team’s other Ross.

“He didn’t say much,” chuckled Reid. “He just was tired of it... I’m sure there was some frustration there — but he’ll be fine. He’s a sharp kid... He’ll make it somewhere.”

Matt Bushman

Reid also touched on one of the camp darlings: tight end Matt Bushman.

“Bush is playing tight end and working hard,” noted Reid. “He’s competing. [He’s a] good route-runner — a real good route-runner — [who] knows what he’s doing there.”

But Reid also said that Bushman needs to develop as a run blocker.