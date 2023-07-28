Chiefs re-sign former Missouri State wide receiver

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t conduct a training-camp practice on Thursday, the personnel department still had a job to do: filling the roster spot vacated when the team placed sixth-year wide receiver John Ross on its Reserve/Retired list.

According to a report from KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, the team has now re-signed Missouri State wide receiver Tyrone Scott. According to multiple reports, Scott participated in Friday’s training camp practice, wearing the No. 85 jersey previously worn by Ross.

The 24-year-old wideout was among the 16 undrafted players the team signed following April’s NFL Draft. The team had waived Scott on May 15 to make room for former Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe.

Coming in at 6-foot-1 and 199 pounds, Scott spent his first three seasons at Central Michigan before transferring to Springfield’s Missouri State (formerly known as Southwest Missouri State) in 2021. He accumulated 66 catches for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Bears, while registering 48 catches for 674 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Scott’s signing brings the team back to 15 wide receivers on the roster, which now has its full offseason complement of 90 players. We currently estimate that the team has $1.0 million in salary-cap space.