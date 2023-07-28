Nick Bolton back at Chiefs’ Friday practice; 3 players leave with injuries

On a sunny and hot Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the fifth full practice of their 2023 training camp — the first one in pads. After Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted up the players on the practice field, four Kansas City players were absent.

Chiefs not practicing on Friday: DT Chris Jones, LB Isaiah Moore (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee) and DT Turk Wharton (ACL) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2023

Linebacker Nick Bolton was back on the field after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness. The Chiefs said that wide receiver John Ross had been excused from that practice. Later, we learned that the team had placed Ross on its Reserve/Retired list.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a $50,000 fine for every practice session he misses as he continues his contract holdout.

Linebacker Isaiah Moore has now missed his second practice with a knee injury. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed his third practice with his knee injury.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton remains on the team’s Reserve/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. Present at practice, he is rehabbing last season’s ACL injury on the sidelines.

Updates during practice

Once practice was underway, linebacker Drue Tranquill went to the sideline under his own power after getting banged up in a team period. Later, he went back up the hill to the practice facility, riding in the front of a cart. After practice, head coach Andy Reid said that Tranquill had strained his neck.

Tight end Jody Fortson jogged off the field in what appeared to be serious pain after Cole Christensen rolled on him during an 11-on-11 period. After reporting to the injury tent, he also caught a ride up the hill in the front seat of a cart. Reid said it was a shoulder injury.

Defensive end Mike Danna was also reported to have left practice with an injury. According to the head coach, Danna strained a calf muscle.