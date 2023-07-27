WATCH: Quarterback Joe Burrow carted from field at Cincinnati Bengals’ practice

On Thursday, AFC opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs took notice as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off a training camp practice field with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, as caught on video by WCPO reporter Caleb Noe.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.



Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

As you can see, Burrow sustained the injury during an unpadded practice in shorts and helmets — and wasn’t touched by a defensive player. That sometimes suggests a serious injury.

But Cincinnati fans were relieved when Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor characterized it as a “calf injury.”

Local reporters noticed that Burrow began the day’s practice with a black compression sleeve on his right leg — the same on where he sustained the calf injury. He had not worn the sleeve during the previous day’s practice session.

A report from the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway speculated that Burrow might have tweaked his leg the day before.

Taylor said “a lot of guys had some soreness.” It’s unclear if Burrow suffered any sort of tweak on the first day of practice that led to him wearing the sleeve and ultimately if it had anything to do with the injury.

The Bengals began their training camp practices on Wednesday.