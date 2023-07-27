Creed Humphrey reveals which teammate is most looking forward to pads on Friday

When he wasn’t busy being a different kind of “Chief,” Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey spent his ”interesting” offseason training in his native Oklahoma. While back home, he was given the ‘key to the city’ of his hometown — Shawnee (in Oklahoma) — and was also honored by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

With his eventful offseason behind him, Humphrey is enjoying the return of football and the camaraderie that comes with training camp.

“It’s been good to get back to work with everybody, just enjoying the time right now,” Humphrey said. “It’s been an interesting [offseason] for sure, but the main focus is still training, getting better for the year.”

Humphrey and guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith have positioned themselves as staples of the offensive line, heading into their third season together. Humphrey had positive things to say about working with newer additions to the offensive line, including tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith.

“Both guys came in eager to learn, ready to get after it, ready to get better, and ready to grow as a unit,” Humphrey said of Taylor and Smith. “We’re really excited about them, it’s been fun so far being able to practice with them, get to know them.”

Humphrey is pleased to see the chemistry developing this early into camp between the new and returning Chiefs.

“Everybody has been really eager to learn, everybody has been really eager to grow together, build chemistry together, so it’s been really good,” Humphrey shared. “I say this all the time: when you’ve got five guys up front who’ve got the same mindset and everything like that, it’s going to lead to good results.”

By the end of the week, practices will become more physical, as the team can begin practicing in pads. Humphrey says that playing with pads is a positive part of camp, even if players might not feel that way at the moment.

“It builds mental toughness,” Humphrey explained. “It’s something you fight through on those days that you don’t want to go but it makes you a better player for it.”

Pads may create more intense practices, but that doesn’t mean the team looks forward to them any less, especially Humphrey’s fellow offensive linemen.

“I think everybody is really excited to get the pads on. It’s a lot more fun playing football with pads for sure. I think everybody is really excited for Friday.”

Who does he think is the most excited for the first day of pads?

“Trey Smith… because he gets to hit people when he has pads on.”