Arrowheadlines: If Tyreek Hill makes Canton, he plans to enter a Dolphin

The latest

Will he make it?

Tyreek Hill says he plans to enter the Hall of Fame as a Dolphins player. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 26, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most underpaid player, even at $450 million | SB Nation

And as PFF theorized back in 2020, the cap certainly has grown. Spielberger and Eager hypothesized that the cap might hit around $250 million by 2025, and that Mahomes’ deal would account 18% of that hypothetical cap. In fact, the Chiefs are already there. While the cap has yet to hit that $250 million mark, because of how Kansas City structured the deal, they still have flexibility. As outlined in this piece from Arrowhead Pride, most of Mahomes’ compensation “is in the form of roster bonuses, [which] can be reclassified as signing bonuses.” So right now Mahomes’ 2023 salary cap charge accounts for 18.08% of the team’s cap, roughly the percentage PFF theorized he would account for in 2025 with a hypothetical cap of $250 million. Again, a bargain when you consider the return on investment. Since Mahomes signed the extension the Chiefs have appeared in two more Super Bowls, winning their third title in franchise history last February. Mahomes is also coming off a year that saw him win MVP, and be named as a First-Team All-Pro for the second time in his career. And he shows no signs of slowing down, nor do the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce devastated that he couldn’t meet Taylor Swift | Sports Illustrated

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. Kelce then lamented the fact that he did not get to hand Swift a friendship bracelet he made for her. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift with my number on it,” said Kelce. Cohost Jason Kelce then asked his brother whether the bracelet had his No. 87 on it or his phone number. “You know which one,” a very amused Travis replied. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Ranking all eight NFL divisions by 2023 QBs: Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, AFC heavyweights lead the list | CBS Sports

2. AFC West Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Justin Herbert (Chargers), Russell Wilson (Broncos), Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders) There’s a case to be made that Mahomes by himself makes this division a worthwhile candidate to lead the list. There’s simply no one more comparable to a real-life cheat code. Already a virtual Hall of Fame lock at 27, the Chiefs star is effortlessly creative in the clutch, ensuring Kansas City is an annual title threat. Herbert is still seeking his first taste of any kind of postseason glory, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a more gifted pocket-passing type this side of Joe Burrow. Wilson’s long run as Seattle’s star dual threat feels like ages ago after his erratic Broncos debut, but Sean Payton’s arrival should at least spell a return to familiar concepts. Garoppolo’s endless injury history doesn’t bode well behind an iffy Raiders line, but when healthy, the former 49ers vet has proven he can be a playoff-caliber play-action distributor.

Boulevard releasing a beer in honor of Chiefs’ Super Bowl win | The Kansas City Star

But fans can take a moment, look back and celebrate the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII by tipping a cold one. The Boulevard Brewing Company announced it is releasing a beer in honor of the Chiefs’ championship. It’s called “Another Round,” and Boulevard wrote this on Twitter: “This 8% Imperial Wheat is more than a delicious beer, it’s a symbol of pride & passion — a testament to KC’s greatness and love for its champions.” Boulevard made a point of saying the beer will be available in stores next week, but only in Missouri and Kansas. The beer apparently will be sold in 25-ounce bottles.

Ranking the NFL’s True Franchise Players for Teams to Build Around Before 2023 Season | Bleacher Report

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs There are no surprises here, as the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller remains on top. Individually, Patrick Mahomes has been a truly historic performer. Despite only making one start as a rookie in 2017, he has already thrown for 24,241 yards, rushed for 1,547 yards, tossed 192 touchdown passes, ran for 12 scores, won 75 games, including playoffs, made five Pro Bowls, and appeared on the All-Pro first team twice. He is also a two-time regular-season MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP. Kansas City’s team results have been arguably even more impressive since Mahomes was named the full-time starter in 2018. Since then, the Chiefs have appeared in three Super Bowls, won two and never missed the AFC Championship Game. What’s wild is the fact that Mahomes has done all of this and won’t turn 28 until after the start of the 2023 season. With the Texas Tech product under contract through the 2031 season, Kansas City will be building around him for a very long time—much to the chagrin of the league’s other 31 franchises.

Around the NFL

Bears TE Cole Kmet agrees to four-year, $50 million contract extension | NFL.com

The Bears agreed to terms with tight Cole Kmet on a four-year, $50 million extension with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday, per a source informed of the pact. ESPN first reported the news. It marks the first extension handed out by general manager Ryan Poles, who enters his second season leading the club.

Giants’ Andrew Thomas signs record-setting 5-year extension | ESPN

The Giants did not announce the terms of the deal, but Thomas’ agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the 2020 first-round draft pick agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension that includes $67 million guaranteed at signing, a record for an offensive lineman. Thomas, 24, is now under contract with the Giants through the 2029 season. The $67 million guaranteed puts Thomas ahead of Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley ($64.1 million), New Orleans’ Ryan Ramczyk ($60.2 million), Houston’s Laremy Tunsil ($60 million) and Kansas City’s Jawaan Taylor ($60 million).

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs News: HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes praise RB Jerick McKinnon

While he’s found a home in Kansas City — this offseason, he re-signed for his third year with the team — the 31-year-old running back has been through a lot during his nine NFL seasons. His early career was plagued by injuries — most notably by consecutive ACL and LCL tears in his right knee that forced him to miss both 2018 and 2019. But when it started to look like McKinnon’s injuries might end his career, he pushed himself even harder — with the support of loved ones who gave him the motivation to keep his NFL dream alive. “You’ve seen guys come back better than before — [and] you’ve seen some guys come back not better than before,” observed McKinnon. “That’s just a testament to will — [and] believing in God, family, friends, close ones, my teammates and everyone else [who was] just contributing power to me.” That’s part of why McKinnon has endeared himself to Kansas City’s coaching staff — specifically head coach Andy Reid — during these past two seasons. “He’s smart,” Reid said of McKinnon on Tuesday. “He was a legitimate quarterback in college on a good team. Then he got in the league and he had some productive years. Injuries got him there for a bit — and we were lucky enough to get him here. “He’s just solid. He’s somebody that you trust in everything he does [in] all phases of the game — including special teams. He can do everything. “When you’re 9-10 years into that running back position — that has a lifespan of three years, if you’re lucky — that’s a tribute to him and the way he takes care of himself.”

A tweet to make you think

Makes zero sense. Money is being spent on this team. Chiefs have least cap space in NFL, and after Chris gets his extension they’ll get cap space back but will be in the upper third in cash spent this year. Spending big at TE, LG, RT, S, plus QB and DT, among others. https://t.co/CB2EUNh6hZ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) July 26, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media