Chiefs’ training camp observations from Wednesday’s Day 4

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s fourth training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the fourth full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a sunny, hotter day in St. Joseph. Temperatures were close to 90 when the session concluded. It was the second day that players were wearing shells; they will don full pads for the first time on Friday. A total of six players did not participate in practice — three of them missing a session for the first time.

14 public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations that started with a lot of drops.

It looks like it might finally be Time For Pads.

We’re always ready for some Moore action.

An unheralded defensive tackle made a big play at the line.

Some other back-of-the-roster players also got some attention.

Pete tallied up the running back snaps.

There weren’t a lot of surprises while the special teams were working.

There was another example of the team helping a player get back up on the horse.

As always, there was action with the tight ends.

The Justi(y)ns made their cases for the day.

Pete’s tally of Mahomes’ Wednesday targets.

There will be no practice on Thursday. The team will have its next practice on Friday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after practice has concluded.

